The 3 RCHS girls placed 11th as a team at the Urbana sectional this past Saturday. Individual results are as follows: Sophomore Jadyn Holubek finished 18th place in the 100 backstroke and 15th in the 100 breastroke.

Senior Kaylei Eubank finished 8th place in the 100 butterfly and 4th place in the 100 breastroke.

Senior Carolyn Powell finished 4th place in the 500 freestyle and 2nd place in the 200 freestyle.