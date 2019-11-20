Monday night the Canton 7th grade girls basketball team beat Dunlap Valley 32-18.

Canton lead 20-6 at halftime, which was followed by an even 2nd half.

Allison Wheeler lead Canton in scoring with 10 points and also had 6 rebounds.

Milly Oswald scored 8 points, had 4 rebounds and had 4 steals.

Natalie Downing had 6 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals.

Brooklyn Dennis had 4 points along with 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals.

Ella Demler had 2 points, 8 assists and 3 steals.

Delanie Cain had 2 points and 2 points.

Canton plays their final regular season game Tuesday against Farmington at Ingersoll Middle School.