Area boys basketball teams took part in games at the Orion Tip-Off Classic and the Williamsfield Tournament.

At Orion

In games on Wednesday, Abingdon-Avon beat Rock Island Alleman 45-43 and Orion beat Mercer County 70-22. Monmouth-Roseville clipped Ridgewood 73-69 in overtime on Tuesday. Ganon Greenman was eight of 10 shooting and had 29 points while Lucas Kessinger added 25 points to lead Ridgewood. In other Tuesday games, Orion beat Abingdon-Avon 57-45 and Sherrard defeated Erie-Prophetstown 50-46.

At Williamsfield

West Central defeated Galva 65-16 on Tuesday. Nathan Bigger had 21 points for West Central. Galva’s Tanner Lain had seven points. In other games, Henry-Senachwine beat Monmouth United 44-41 and Riverdale beat ROWVA-Williamsfield 55-47.