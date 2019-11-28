Area basketball from Wednesday

Prairie Central claimed its first two games and Tri-Point came up a winner Wednesday at the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Thanksgiving Tournament.

Prairie Central 58, Fisher 43

For the second game in a row, junior Trey Bazzell registered a double double in leading the Hawks Wednesday. This time Bazzell went for 23 points and 10 rebounds as Prairie Central rolled Fisher 58-43.

Bazzell riddled the Bunnies with five field goals in the first half and seven in the second. This included a 3-pointer in the third where the Hawks chalked up 18 points.

Fisher led 13-10 after one period but Bazzell started to heat up with four baskets as PC outscored the Bunnies 15-7 for a 25-20 halftime edge.

Rylie Vaughan hit for 12 points and Jake Bachtold scored 10 for the Hawks (2-0). Logan Goad scored 7.

Tri-Point 64, Eureka 61

It took overtime but that was fine with Tri-Point head coach Justin Cox as his Chargers eked past Eureka 64-61 Wednesday.

Chace Cathcart led The Point (1-1) with 21 points. Bobby Mogged chalked up 17 with Connor Cardenas adding 13 points. Brian Curling checked in with 9 points.

Prairie Central 69, Tri-Point 56

On Tuesday, Bazzell recorded his first double double of the season in leading Prairie Central past Tri-Point 69-56. Bazzell had 17 points and 14 rebounds in the season-opener for both teams.

The Hawks jumped out to a 15-7 lead after one quarter as Bazzell and Payton Dunahee each had five points. PC scored 17 in the second quarter but the Chargers closed the gap with 20 in making it a 32-27 game at the intermission.

Prairie Central extended the margin to 50-39 through three quarters.

Vaughan and Goad each added 14 points for the Hawks. Jake Bachtold chipped in 8 points while Dunahee and Connor Haab each scored 7.

Curling paced Tri-Point with 19 points while Cathcart had 15 and Cardenas netted 11 points. Platz threw in 6.

Route 17 Classic

DWIGHT — Down one entering the fourth quarter, Dwight was able to persevere with gutsy final frame in edging Momence 58-56 in Dwight Pool play of the Route 17 Classic Wednesday.

The Trojans went to the inside game and Lane Thompson took over in the fourth with 10 points. DTHS trailed 44-43 entering the period.

Dwight had the momentum early after holding leads of 16-14 and 31-22 after the first two quarters. Momence rallied with 22 points in the third to take the lead.

Thompson finished with 18 points and Tyler Masching scored 12 to lead the Trojans (2-1). Isaac Telford and Brandon Ceylor each had 7 points. Bryson Connor and Abe Rieke tallied 5 points apiece.

Dwight 74, Grant Park 63

On Tuesday, Brandon Ceylor had the big game for Dwight as the Trojans scored their first victory of the season in a Dwight Pool game of the Route 17 Thanksgiving Classic tournament Tuesday.

Ceylor had 24 points as the Trojans posted a 74-63 victory over Grant Park.

Ceylor didn’t score in the first period as the two teams played to a 19-19 tie. DTHS put up 21 points in the second quarter with Ceylor scoring 15 as the Trojans took a 40-28 lead into the break.

Six Trojans scored in the third period as they put up 24 points in building a 64-37 advantage.

Wyatt Thompson had 15 points and Bryson Connor tallied 13 points. Isaac Telford and Lane Thompson each netted 9 points while Trent Tilley had 3 and Tyler Masching scored 1 point.

Clayton McKinstry scored 19 points for the Dragons.

Woodland Pool

WOODLAND — Ridgeview and Flanagan-Cornell each posted wins Wednesday in completing pool play. The Mustangs will play for the Route 17 Classic title and the Falcons will play for third place.

Ridgeview 61, St. Bede 38

Three players made double figures as Ridgeview cruised to a 61-38 victory over St. Bede to move the Mustangs to 3-0.

Ridgeview led 13-12 after one quarter but started pulling away in the second with an 18-point effort that created a 31-20 halftime lead. A 24-point third put the game away for RHS.

Garrett Stevens led Ridgeview with 14 points and Reece Ramirez had 13. Levi Zimmerman tallied 11 points.

Flanagan-Cornell 42, Woodland 26

The Falcons roared out to an 11-point lead in the opening quarter and motored to a 42-26 win over their co-op partner. Flanagan-Cornell led 12-1 after one period and 28=12 at the intermission. It was a 35-21 game through three periods.

Tyler Harms scored 16 points for the Falcons (2-1). Braden Wallace added 11.

Sean Bundy hit for 9 to lead the Warriors (0-3).

El Paso-Gridley Tournament

EL PASO — Jack Weber can be a scoring machine but the El Paso-Gridley start showed he can do a lot more as he guided the Titans to a 74-36 victory over Hartsburg-Emden in the first game of the round-robin El Paso-Gridley Tournament Wednesday.

Weber collected 10 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists for EPG (1-0).

The Titans got off to a good start and weren’t truly challenged in this one. EPG led 18-9 after one quarter and then held the Stags to 11 points over the next two frames.

In the meantime, El Paso-Gridley tallied 30 points in the second quarter for a 48-14 halftime lead, and added 20 in the third to lead 68-20 heading into the final frame.

Ethan Jeffrys had 20 points to lead EPG. Luke Ihlenfeldt added 10 while Silas Steiner scored 8 points.

Wyatt Hopkins had 12 points for Hartem.

Roanoke-Benson handled Olympia 46-28 in the other game Wednesday. The rockets shot out to a 15-4 lead in the first quarter and increased their advantage in each of the next two quarters.

Luke Braman had 15 points for Roanoke-Benson (1-0) and Jack Weber scored 10.

Girls

Tri-Point 59, FCW 39

FLANAGAN — Tri-Point outscored Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland in each quarter en route to a 59-39 victory in a nonconference contest.

The Chargers took an 18-16 lead in the first quarter, but The Point was able to pull away in the second with a 16-point effort. This gave the visitors a 34-24 halftime advantage.

Tri-Point outscored FCW 10-7 in the third and 15-8 in the final frame.

Kyra Cathcart hit for 19 points to lead the Chargers. Sierra Hummel added 15 points and Ellenie Dyrby scored 10. Melina Scheutte chipped in 8 points and Mikaayla English tallied 5 points. Tessa Heinkel had 2 points.

Regan Reed paced FCW with 18 points and Kayla Van Weelden scored 14 points. Crystal Ayco had 5 points and Raegan Montello scored 2 points.