Tuesday night the Canton 7th grade girls basketball team won the regional championship game beating Macomb 39-16.
Canton lead 9-2 after the 1st and 18-4 at halftime.
Natalie Downing lead Canton in scoring with 16 points.
Milly Oswald had 8 points.
Ella Demler scored 5 points.
Allison Wheeler and Delanie Cain each had 4 points.
Brooklyn Dennis had 2 points.
Canton now plays Morton in the Sectional on Dec. 4 at Morton at 6:30 p.m.