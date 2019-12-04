Kewanee beat Dixon 73-45 on Tuesday in boys basketball. Coach Shaune Lewis’ team exhibited the defensive zip and offensive cohesion that had looked so promising during the offseason scrimmages.

“That’s the team, right there, I’d seen all summer,” said Lewis.

Kewanee applied a three-quarters court, ballhawking zone press. It gave Dixon fits almost immediately. But it produced turnovers and scoring opportunities in the third period, enabling Kewanee to go on a 14-7 run.

“You could tell by the middle of the third, our pressure was really wearing on them,” Lewis said. “The kids amped up and started attacking the rim.”

With 5.6 left in the third, Russsell scored to make it 71-48. Then with 5:50 left in the fourth quarter, his fastbreak layup made it 59-34.

Kavon Russell scored 22 points. Ka’Zeer Johnson came off the bench and got 14 points, including an offensive rebound basket to go up 61-37. Carson Sauer added 11 points.

“Ka’Zeer just took over on the rebounds, took over the glass,” Lewis said.

Johnson had an offensive rebound basket that put Kewanee up 54-34. He scored on a baseline drive off the inbounds with 6:79 left. His rebound putback with 5:06 left made it 62-37.

Kewanee had 28 offensive rebounds and scored 15 points on second chances. Sauer and Powe each had nine rebounds while Johnson and Logan Zarvell each had seven rebounds.

Kewanee also had 15 steals and scored 15 points off turnovers.

Dixon’s Jacob Gaither had 15 points, Riley Abell had nine points and Nathan Long had eight points.