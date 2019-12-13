Macomb beats Farmington 54-12, Galesburg 51-28

With a young team, it may take some time to round into form.

To start the season, the Macomb wrestling squad showed some of its youth in individual and team matches.

But on Thursday night, the Bombers took a big step forward, topping Farmington 54-12 and Galesburg 51-28.

With a young squad, the rapid improvement was a welcome sight for coach Luke Ladd, as Macomb put things together in the victories.

“We’re young, we’re super young, we have 18 kids that either have one year or no experience out of 25,” the coach said. . “It’s been a learning curve, we’re starting to put stuff together.”

Macomb was coming off a tough loss on Tuesday, one that had the coach concerned, but on Thursday, the Bombers showed their potential.

“We didn’t wrestle as well as we could have on Tuesday against Mercer County, we could have won that match, we should have won that match, worked a couple things (Wednesday) and they came out and rebounded pretty big,” Ladd said.

As with any sport with any young team, getting athletes to perform with fearlessness and aggression can be tough.

But on Thursday, the Bombers were the aggressor in both matches, going right at the Silver Streaks and Farmers.

“We’ve preached a lot of wrestling your pace and your style and that means, you don’t wait for them to create the action, you have to go out and force the action and don’t be a defensive wrestler,” Ladd said “It’s a learning process and they’re starting to pick up on it, the intensity has picked up in the room and they’re catching on.”

The return of one of Macomb’s more veteran wrestlers helped lead the way as Hunter Protsman contributed a 5-1 decision win at 145 pounds against Farmington, then added a one minute, 56 second fall at 138 pounds against Galesburg.

“He’s a junior, so we’re lucky to have him for a year after this, but it definitely helps having him in the room as a leader on and off the mat,” Ladd said of Protsman. “It’s one of those sports, once you get the ball rolling, it’s hard to stop and we definitely had momentum on our side tonight.”

Another wrestler having a big night was Caden Green.

Green also had a pair of wins for the Bombers, earning a 9-4 decision against Farmington and a 3:01 fall against Galesburg.

“Caden has had four very, very tough matches to start the year, he had two tough matches (Thursday) and he finally put it together,” Ladd said. “Just like the team, once you get the ball rolling, it’s hard to stop, so hopefully with him and the team, we’re back on the right track now.”

In the Farmington match, Macomb found itself down 6-0 after two weights, but after a Micah Ramos forfeit win at 120 pounds tied everything, Gage Hoyt was able to get Macomb rolling.

Hoyt’s 1:25 pin gave Macomb the lead for good as as pair of forfeits followed, putting Macomb up 24-6.

Protsman’s decision win, a fall victory by Jake Hyde and Green’s decision made it seven straight Bomber wins, giving Macomb a 36-6 lead.

Max Ryner’s fall at 1:48 locked up the dual, making it a 42-6 lead.

Macomb would add a pair of forfeit wins to cap the scoring.

Against Galesburg, Macomb would start with two forfeit wins before the Streaks earned a major decision and a fall to make it a 12-10 Macomb advantage.

But Protsman once again started the roll for Macomb, getting a fall. Nate Wilson, Hyde and Green would each follow with pins, giving Macomb a 36-10 lead.

Ryder’s 3-1 decision win extended the win streak for Macomb and made it 39-10.

Galesburg would chip away, winning the next three matches to make it 39-28, but Cam Alford closed the door, scoring a 1:06 fall at heavyweight.

A Galesburg forfeit ended the night and locked up Macomb’s 54-28 win.