Annawan won a consolation bracket game at the State Farm Classic’s small-school tournament in Bloomington-Normal, Princeville won its own tournament and pool play ended at the Cliff Warkins Tournament in Erie.

At Normal

Annawan defeated Providence St. Mel 53-49 on Saturday at Normal West, closing out the tournament with a 2-2 record.

Annawan, which is 10-5 on the season, held off a St. Mel rally in the fourth quarter.

Julian Samuels had 27 points and Reece Gripp had 16 points to lead Annawan. Sherod Dent had 14 points and Darryl Scott had 13 points for St. Mel.

On Friday, Annawan played at Illinois Wesleyan’s Shirk Center. Annawan fell to Downs Tri-Valley 55-50 during the first game of the day. Later, Samuels had 30 points and Annawan defeated Kankakee Bishop McNamara 62-54.

At Princeville

Princeville won the championship of 92nd annual Princeville Holiday Tournament, holding off a rally by Elmwood, 48-45. Joey Smith had 13 points for Princeville.

Peoria Heights beat DePue 56-32 for third place.

Behind Ganon Greenman’s 25 points, Ridgewood beat Henry-Senachwine 54-48 for the consolation title.

In the other consolation game, Galva beat North Fulton 69-62 in two overtimes. Jacob Schleigh had 46 points for North Fulton and Tristan Rogers had 24 points for Galva.

In Friday’s action, Greenman had 25 as Ridgewood beat North Fulton 55-43. Henry-Senachwine beat Galva 50-47.

At Erie

In pool play at the Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic, Stark County beat Morrison 57-52 in a game at the Erie annex. On Friday, Riverdale beat Stark County 70-58 in the main gym.