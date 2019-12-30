MARSEILLES — Kewanee buckled down in the second half, erased a 12-point deficit and defeated Hall 71-56 on Saturday in the semifinals of the Marseilles Holiday Tournament.

Kewanee’s 6-foot-9 center Carson Sauer had 25 points and 18 rebounds. Niko Powe added 19 points and Kavon Russell had 14 points.

Kewanee was scheduled to play undefeated Indian Creek in the championship at 8 p.m. on Monday. Kewanee last won the title in 2013, beating Putnam County 84-69.

From the get-go, Kewanee tried to get the ball into the low post — negating the performance from the night before when Sauer fouled out without getting a full minute of playing time. Ten of Sauer’s rebounds were on the offensive end.

“He struggled yesterday, foul trouble,” Kewanee coach Shaune Lewis said. “He wasn’t happy with how he played, and I don’t blame him. We expect more. He came out tonight, asserted himself. … He was smiling. That was a plus.”

For its part, Hall got hot from the outside. Hall had five 3-pointers in the first quarter and the score was tied at 18 at the end of the opening period. Tryvon Epps stayed hot, got seven points in the second quarter and gave Hall a 32-27 halftime lead.

Kewanee trailed by 12 points — 47 to 35 — with 3:52 left in the third quarter.

Kewanee came out of the timeout and amped up its defensive intensity, forcing turnovers and running an electrifying fast break.

“No we just kept playing hard,” Lewis said. “Had a lull in the second quarter when we lost our identity, got a little flat. Adjusted with the fullcourt run’n’jump; used every press we’ve got in the bag.”

Trenton Terry made a pullup jumper from the free-throw line that broke Kewanee’s cold spell. Then Russell knocked down a 3. On the next play Terry stole the ball and shoveled the pass to Russell for a fastbreak layup.

Hall called time to forestall the rally. Kewanee, already in a second gear, went to a fullcourt press that used both of its bigs — Sauer and Ka’Zeer Johnson — as trappers.

Sauer got a steal. Then Russell picked off a Hall pass at midcourt and took it in for a layup. At the third-quarter horn, Sauer made a spin move in the low post for a bucket that pulled Kewanee within two, 50 to 48.

“Really excited to be coaching this team,” Lewis said. “We never panicked. Never got down on each other. They were coachable in timeouts, coachable at halftime. Never lost our composure and kept playing.”

Kewanee continued the onslaught in the fourth. Sauer drove baseline and put down a two-handed dunk that gave Kewanee a 52-51 lead with 6:30 to go.

Hall made another run, shaking Epps free for a layup to tie it at 56 with 4:01 to go.

From there on, it was Kewanee’s game. There was a display of dazzling defense by Niko Powe. His big play was drawing a charge from Epps with three minutes left.

With 2:52 to go, Epps was called for a technical foul on a play where Powe was fouled while shooting from behind the arc. Powe made two of three foul shots, Rusell made two technical foul shots and then, on the ensuring play, Russell hit a 3-pointer. Kewanee had raced ahead 67-56.

Sauer put back his own miss with 1:41 to go, and the run was nearly complete. With a minute left, Hall was content to let Kewanee run the clock out.

Kewanee shot 46.7 percent. Hall shot 41.5 percent.

For Hall, Epps had 24 points and Trez Rybarczyk had 21 points and seven rebounds. Bryan Fuentes added nine points.

Friday’s game

Powe scored 25 of his 29 p0ints in the first half of Kewanee’s 73-51 quarterfinal victory over Gardner South Wilmington.

Powe hit short pullups in the lane and knocked down baseline 3s. He made 11 of 19 shots, including six of eight 3s.

“He picked it right up where he left off last game,” Lewis said. “Unbelievable. I didn’t realize it was that amazing of a first half.”

Gardner made a run, cutting the lead to 27-25 on Chris Bexson’s basket with 1:30 left in the second quarter. But Kewanee responded. Powe fired in a pair of 3s. Logan Zarvell sank two free throws with 3.9 seconds and Kewanee’s lead was back back to 10, 35 to 25.

“We kept the pressure on them. Playing hard for the next play. They made two or three runs at us, but we never let them get over the hump,” Lewis said, saying his team’s depth wore at them.

Russell powered a third-quarter run. His fastbreak layin made it 42-30 with at the 4:57 mark. Johnson, after grabbing a defensive rebound on the far end, was on the receiving end of a Russell pass on the fast break for a layin, that coupled with a free throw for a three-point play, made it 48-33.

Russell had 19 points and six rebounds. Johnson had eight points and six rebounds and four blocked shots. Zarvell came out after getting socked into the mouth on a drive to the lane. Corbin VanDeSampel entered the game and made the two free throws.

Sauer fouled out with less than a minute of playing time. He drew a foul on each possession his was in the game, including two quick personnels to open the game. His fifth was in the opening minute of the fourth quarter.

For Gardner, Bexson had 19 points and Nate Wise had 12 points. Unofficial stats had Gardner with 16 turnovers.