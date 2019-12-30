MACOMB — Coltin Quagliano had his second 32-point scoring effort of the Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament and Wethersfield beat Brown County 61-40 on Saturday to win consolation title.

Brown County led 2-0 at the outset. After that, it was all Wethersfield. Four different players scored for Wethersfield as it built a 17-6 first-quarter lead. It was 41-19 by halftime.

“We’re getting better every game,” Wethersfield coach Jeff Parsons said.

After losing 52-51 in overtime to Pittsfield in the opening round, Wetherfield made a decisive run through the consolation bracket.

On Friday, Wethersfield beat Illini Bluffs 63-43. Quagliano had 19 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Wethersfield’s 52 rebounds and 19 steals were tournament-best performances.

On Saturday morning, Wethersfield beat Lewistown 43-38. Quagliano had 23 points and six rebounds.

“We got some things worked out,” Parsons said. “Defense is definitely better than where we were.”

Against Brown County, Wethersfield forced 15 turnovers and had eight steals. Wethersfield scored 18 points off turnovers.

Teven Baker had 14 rebounds. Brady Kelley had 10 points and seven rebounds. Kale Nelson had six points and five rebounds. Tuker Miller came off the bench and had four points and six rebounds.

Brown County’s Nathan Hendricker had 11 points. Brody Woodward, Tate Fullerton and Gavin Miller each scored eight points.

Quagliano made the all-tournament team and was the individual scoring leader for the tournament. He had 106 points, a 26.5 point average. The next closest was tournament most valuable player Nate Henry of Rockridge, who had 89 points, a 22.3 average.

Quagliano’s 14 3-pointers was a tournament high, as was his 19 steals. The 32-point efforts against Brown County and Pittsfield were individual game highs.

Baker led the tournament in rebounding. He had 41, a 10.3 average.

Rockridge beat Farmington 47-42 for the championship. Abingdon-Avon beat West Hancock 47-39 in the third-place game. Liberty beat Macomb 55-45 in the fifth-place game.