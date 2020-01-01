Indian Creek fended off a furious Kewanee rally and won the championship game of the Marseilles Holiday Tournament 64-61 on Monday.

Kewanee made two attempts in the final 33.6 seconds to get a clear shot.

When a two-point opportunity didn’t materialize, Kewanee coach Shaune Lewis called time at 12.8 seconds and ran screen plays to get a 3-point shot.

Niko Powe’s 25-footer under extreme defensive pressure missed at the horn.

“They had the ball with 33 seconds to go,” said Indian Creek coach Joe Piekarz. “We were able to make it so they took only one shot. You can’t ask for anything more.”

For Indian Creek, the victory was confirmation its undefeated record through 12 games was a genuine reflection of its contender status.

“Kewanee’s an outstanding team. Outstanding team,” Piekarz said. “For us to get a win is a big confidence builder.”

Kewanee’s win streak was snapped at 10. Having won the Colmone Classic in mid-December, the team’s stated goal was to win the Marseilles title.

Denied that, Lewis said practice the next day and how the team performs on Friday in a road Three Rivers Conference game in Sterling against Newman Central Catholic will be telling. On Monday, Newman won the Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic for a second time.

“It’s hard to evaluate right now,” said Lewis. “I’m excited to see what practice looks like. … See what kind of bounce-back we get. See how hungry we are. See how much we want to get back to winning.”

The postgame talk with the team focused on how to respond to defeat. “We talked about second place,” Lewis said. “That’s not what we came here for. You don’t want to end up second place at regional, either. That’s a bus trip home and you’re done. Better to lose now in this sort of atmosphere than lose later.”

If there was a takeaway, it was this: In consecutive games Kewanee ate up an opponent’s big advantage with defensive pressure. On Saturday, Kewanee came back from 12 down for the victory. On Monday, it ate up most of a 16-point deficit and lost with a missed shot at the horn.

“We’re going to stay with this philosophy and this rotation,” Lewis said. “Continue to keep getting better.”

Nearly a full house was in attendance at the Marseilles Elementary School gymnasium for the championship.

Indian Creek led by as many as 16 points in the third quarter. Kewanee climbed back into contention, using a combination of zone and man backcourt pressure. Then it applied its hot fullcourt press with 3:48 left.

“They handled all our zone press well,” Lewis said. “I thought we had them rattled in our man press. He had to burn some timeouts, knew their guys were struggling with it. Definitely had them tired in the fourth.”

Carson Sauer sank a baby hook. Then Kavon Russell got a layup to get it within three points, 60-57. Russell finished with 24 points.

“We wanted to slow Russell down a little more than we did, Piekarz said. “ He’s such a fantastic player.”

But Indian Creek’s defensive game plan bore fruit, even though Piekarz siad there were good ebbs and flows on both sides. “We were able to do somethings try to limit their inside touches a little bit … We competed well and found a stretch to pull it out.”

With just under a minute left, Trenton Terry stole the ball in the backcourt, drove the length of the floor for shot. His layin attempt fell off the rim, but Tavian Taylor was trailing on the play and tipped it in. That basket made it 62-61.

At the other end, Indian Creek’s Cooper Larsen made two more free throws.

Cooper finished with 23 points, making seven of eight free throws, including two technical foul shots. He also had 10 rebounds.

With 33.6 seconds left, Kewanee attempted to get a player open to take a two-point field goal. Lewis said Indian Creek stacked the paint and disrupted the attempt for a quick basket and chance to apply fullcourt press after timeout.

Because Indian Creek aggressively guarded Russell out top and fronted Sauer underneath, Lewis called time with 12.8 seconds left. The last play was designed to get either Russell or Powe open off gate screens set by Logan Zarvell for a 3-pointer, Lewis said.

Russell took the ball off the initial screen. Indian Creek was defending against the 3 at all costs, Piekarz said, willing to give up a 2-pointer underneath because Kewanee was now out of timeouts.

“I thought Niko and Logan set a great gate screen,” Lewis said on getting the ball to Russell off the inbounds. “He was open early. They did a good job of closing on him. He took a side dribble and tried to get a shot and they doubled on him.

“That’s when Niko pops. And he fed Niko. Thought that shot was good when he let it go. Just a little short.”

Powe’s long-range jumper shot missed at the horn.

Indian Creek’s Drew Gaston added 15 points.

Sauer had 10 points while Terry and Tristan Parks each had five points for Kewanee.