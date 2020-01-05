Kewanee’s boys basketball team returned to form Saturday night at Brockman Gymnasium, defeating Erie-Prophetstown 60-47 in a Three Rivers Conference game.

“Good win at home,” Kewanee coach Shaune Lewis said. “Takes away a little bit of the sting off the last couple of losses we had. Still got some work to do.”

On Friday in Sterling, Newman Central Catholic defeated Kewanee 72-56, also in a Three Rivers Conference match.

Kewanee is 12-4 and 2-1 in conference and plays Macomb in a nonconference game Tuesday at home.

Saturday

Carson Sauer got six of his eight points and reserves contributed another 10 points in an 18-point second quarter.

In the third quarter, Trenton Terry hit a baseline 3-pointer and got a rebound putback basket as Kewanee stretched the advantage 46 to 34.

Lewis said the offense executed down the stretch, showing good side-to-side ball movement. Six players scored for Kewanee in the fourth quarter.

Senior forward Kavon Russell was consistent throughout, making four 3-pointers in the first quarter and finishing with 21 points. He added five rebounds, three assists and had nine steals.

Terry had nine points and four assists and Tavian Taylor had eight points.

Erie-Prophetstown fell to 9-5. Bryce Rosenow had 16 points and Clayton Johnson had 14 points.

Friday

Newman built a 19-4 lead through the first quarter. In the second quarter, it stretched that lead to 17 twice: 21 to 14 at 7:17 and 23 to 6 at 6:38.

“Big hole in the first,” said Lewis. “We just came out flat. I don’t know why. We come to their place. Should be excited to play with a lot of energy. That’s on me. I didn’t have them ready to go in the first.”

But Kewanee’s pressure defense enabled it to climb back. It was 30-21 at halftime.

Opening the third, Russell sank a shot from the baseline. Kewanee’s press caused Newman a 10-second backcourt violation. And Sauer got free for a reverse layup underneath.

Then, with 5:45 to go in the third, Niko Powe was fouled making a backcourt steal and his two free throws tied it at 32. Yet, even though Kewanee forced Newman into making yet another backcourt turnover on the next play, Kewanee never took the lead.

Marcus Williams awoke and was fouled on a laup for Newman to go ahead 34-22. The was the start of a run of 18 points by Williams in the quarter. Williams, a 6-foot junior, converted on three other basket-and-ones.

Newman outscored Kewanee 28-21 in the third quarter, at one point, running off 11 unanswered points.

“Kept getting the ball to the block, that is where our strength is,” Newman coach Ray Sharp said.

“Our post is our strength. As long we execute and get the ball there, we’ll be pretty good.”

Williams finished with 35 points. Devon House, a 6-8 senior, had 20 points.

For Kewanee, Russell finished with 20 points and Sauer had 15.