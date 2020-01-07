PERU — Kewanee’s girls basketball team defeated St. Bede 60-36 on Monday night. It was the team’s third straight victory.

An emphasis on good shot selection has been part of the team’s resurgence since returning from the holiday break. The 60 points matched the season high for a single game: Kewanee also had 60 against Erie-Prophetstown on Dec. 5.

“One thing we’ve been practicing: Trying to get the ball to the open person,” said Kewanee coach Jessica Shipley. “We talk about good shots and best shots. If you hear me, I’m yelling, ‘best shot, best shot!’ because we can get pretty good shots, but the best shot is an easy layup or a 10-footer. So we’re really moving the ball, trying to do that.”

Haley Heeren and Gracey Damron each scored 17 points for Kewanee.

Heeren worked to get open on the baseline or capitalized by following misses for putbacks, scoring eight points in the first period and getting another nine in the third quarter.

Damron worked mostly from the low post because regular center Ailynn Duarte played only sparingly as she continues to strengthen her injured knee. Damron got two basket-and-ones early and went to the free-throw line three more times in the second quarter.

Then in the fourth quarter, Damron drew defenders with the ball inside, so she dished it out to the perimeter. Andrina Contreras took four of those passes and made baskets from about 15 feet out. Contreras finished with 12 points.

Defensively, Kewanee started with its press and jumped to a 10-2 lead. It was 17-4 after the first quarter and 31-9 by halftime.

“Depending on how this game looked we were going to work on three-quarter court (trap),” Shipley said. “The girls are confident in it, so we threw it on in the beginning.”

St. Bede opened the second half with a 14-5 scoring run, getting within 15, 38 to 23. But Damron answered with shot off a baseline drive and Kewanee’s offense was back in gear.

Heeren went on her third-period scoring spree. She also punched free three steals as the defender out top.

By the end of the third quarter, Kewanee had the lead back out to 19 points, 46 to 27.

St. Bede’s Ryann Stoudt and Renn Ludford each had eight points.

At Wethersfield

Wethersfield rallied in the fourth quarter — scoring 24 points — but Stark County made free throws when it had to and preserved a 53-46 victory.

Stark County is 12-6 overall and 2-1 in the Lincoln Trail Conference. Wethersfield is 6-12 and 1-2 in the LTC.

Stark County jumped out to a 15-2 first-quarter lead. It was 28-12 at halftime. Wethersfield gained ground in the fourth when three different players each hit a 3-pointer.

Kelsey Berchtold had 15 points to lead Stark County. Olivia Hopp had 14 points, making eight of 11 free throws in the fourth quarter. Riley Menssen added 11 points.

Wethersfield’s Lexi Nichols was 10 of 14 on free throws and had 17 points. Kaitlyn Witte had 10 points.