Macomb won a close one on Saturday night against Canton 56-54.

It may have been snowing and cold outside, but inside the Macomb High School gym, the Bombers and Little Giants got off to a hot start. Macomb was led by senior guard Sean Winters, who scored eight of the Bombers’ 13 points in the first quarter.

Although just a one point game at the end of the first quarter, the Bombers surged to take a 32-24 lead going into halftime. In the first half, Macomb shot lights out. The Bombers were 7-10 from the floor and 4-5 from three.

“They (Canton) had a pretty tough defense and they play physical teams all year, so I think we did well moving the ball and finding the open man,” said Sean Winters. “We took opportunities that were given to us. We hit open shots, we got open well, and set screens well.”

The Bombers extended their lead in the third quarter and led by as many as 12. In the fourth quarter, however, Macomb’s offense slowed. But even when their shots weren’t falling, the Bombers still found a way to close out the game with a win.

“When the game started to pick up, we started finding the open man and everybody was cutting hard,” said Winters. “Everybody had their eyes up, not looking down against the defensive pressure.”

The stats tell the best story of the excellent offensive performance of both squads. The Bombers shot 65% from the floor, 50% from three, and committed 10 turnovers. Canton shot 50% from the floor, 45% from three, and had eight turnovers.

Macomb’s motivation for their win on Saturday was simple. The Bombers lost a rivalry game to Monmouth-Roseville on Friday evening at home. Although Macomb had just 24 hours to regroup for Saturday’s contest versus Canton, they embraced the opportunity to correct some mistakes.

“We lost a tough one, especially against Monmouth, so we had to pick up the effort and pick up the tempo tonight,” said Winters.

Leading scorers for Canton were Jake Smith with 17 points on 5-6 shooting from three and Turner Plumer with 16 points on 8-10 shooting from the floor. Plumer was leading rebounder for the Little Giants with seven.

The Bombers had eight players get into the scoring column led by Sean Winters, who had a game-high 18 points. Sam Allen had 11 points for Macomb and Adam Farr had a game-high 9 rebounds.

For their next contest, the Bombers will host Geneseo at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14th.