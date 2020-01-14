MACOMB – This season, closing out close games has been a bugaboo for the Western Illinois men.

After Saturday’s win over Denver, coach Billy Wright believes his team has the winning formula when the game is on the line late.

“The first part is your approach, and that begins with practice, and then when you get here at game day, your warmup and mindset, everyone was locked in and we jumped on them early and sustained in in the first half,” Wright said. “Down the stretch, we executed and reminded them what got us the lead in the first place, moving the ball and making shots.”

Late in the game, Wright had the ball in the hands of point guard Kobe Webster.

And while the Leathernecks ran similar plays twice, the end results were different, but ended in baskets.

The first was a Webster drive for a layup, the second, a Webster drive and kickout to Ben Pyle for an open three.

“It looks like a lot is going on out there, but sometimes I’m just yelling verbiage to throw off the defense, but it is a pick your poison concept, you move guys around, it’s a different defender in their action and they might not have practiced it that way,” Wright said. “Then in crunch time, it’s Kobe, then you have to pick your poison and the guys made the right pass. It’s making the right pass that is just as important as the shot.

“Time and score is part of it, we want to play with pace and space. When we’re in the bonus and it’s winning time, we want to maximize all options to get some points. We took a couple quick shots late when we could have pushed the lead to 15, but a couple quick shots and they go and score. We got a little stagnant, but I’m thrilled for our guys to pull it out.”

The Leathernecks were able to close out the Pioneers doing the things they have been pretty good at all season, taking care of the basketball and making free throws.

Western ranks sixth in the country in fewest turnovers per game, committing only 10.6 per contest. The Leathernecks also have high marks in making free throws, ranking 16th in the NCAA, making 77.3 percent.

“We focus on taking care of the ball and making our free throws down the stretch,” Ben Pyle said. “We shoot free throws every day in practice, rotate around and focus on blocking out too so we get both ends of it.”

Three-headed monster

Replacing Brandon Gilbeck at center was a big hole to fill, so instead of turning to just one player to handle the load inside, Wright turned to three different big men.

James Claar, Kyle Arrington and Roderick Smith have all found themselves at center at different points this season and each have had their moments to shine.

On Saturday, it was Smith’s turn as the big man came off the bench to score eight key points.

“They’re all tough guys and are willing to play their role,” Webster said of the big men. “If one is having a night, that’s who we’re going to go with and they’re all able to have a good night in any given game. Tonight, Rod came in and played his role, grabbed some rebounds, made some moves in the post and we fed him when he was down there and he took advantage.”

Claar in the only returning member of the trio from last year, so Wright has turned to his senior to get the starting spot and the bulk of the minutes.

Wright has also not been shy giving an opportunity to each of the big men or any other reserve.

“He (Smith) and Kyle both have tremendous attitudes, tremendous work ethic, James is our starting center but if he gets in foul trouble or can’t get it going, then we have Kyle to give us a lift and Roderick who has had a couple games here in conference play to give us a lift,” the coach said. “Also Anthony Jones gave us a lift and energy and as DreShawn gets more comfortable, I look for our bench to get better moving forward.”

Up Next

Western is off until Thursday when the squad is at home once again, this time taking on Oral Roberts.

The Golden Eagles are 9-8 overall and 2-2 in the Summit League.

ORU has won two straight conference games, topping North Dakota State and North Dakota at home after opening conference play with losses at South Dakota State and Omaha.

Oral Roberts has a much different look from the majority of Summit teams, playing a zone defense and running a post-oriented offense.

“They’re big and physical, they play the zone,” Wright said. “I think we’ve had more success at home against the zone because we shoot better at home but lately we’ve done pretty well on the road against it. Their zone is unique, their size and length present problems, but we have three or four days to prepare.”