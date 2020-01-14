Looking at the scoreboard, allowing 75 points sounds like a lot.

But at the pace Sunday’s Western Illinois vs. Denver women’s game was played, as strange as it may sound, the Leathernecks may have won the game due in large due to their defensive effort.

Each team had 80 possessions, so with less than one point per possession allowed, Leatherneck coach JD Gravina came away pleased with the performance.

“For the pace of that game, I know 75 points sounds like a lot, but we had a really good defensive effort,” the coach said. “I wouldn’t say we out-physicaled them, but to neutralize it a little bit was huge and our offense was able to flow a little bit, we still make some mistakes but we are getting the defense out of place before we attack instead of attacking that set defense.”

The Pioneers came in averaging close to 80 points per game, and with their post proficiency and ability to get the the free-throw line, the Leathernecks were able to hang in and play Denver nearly even at those two key spots.

Denver went 17-24 from the line for the game while WIU went 16-20.

Both teams scored 36 points in the paint.

“It was a physical game, they have some good posts who are physical,” WIU’s Olivia Kaufmann said. “On rebounds, nothing was going to come easy this game so it was important to stay strong and fight through contact. Some of it was called, some not, so we had to stay in the flow of the game.”

Denver outrebounded Western 54-40 and had 26 offensive rebounds, but the Leathernecks were able to scratch and claw their way to the win thanks in large part to key matchups.

Late in the game, Gravina would sub out Grace Gilmore on offense, to replace her with Sam Pryor.

Then on defensive possessions, Gravina would return to Gilmore.

The move worked as Gilmore stuck with Denver guard Lauren Loven, containing one of Denver’s biggest weapons.

Gilmore even added a big play down the stretch, finding Danni Nichols for a layup late.

“It’s tough because Grace can make big offensive plays and she attacked it, jumped up and dumped it to Danni and that was a huge offensive play after she kind of had made a bad play the play before so those are things we have patience with,” Gravina said. “Sam is a really good offensive player, and that’s the thing with subs going offense-defense with them, it’s not that I don’t want them out there, it’s that Grace is such a weapon on defense and Sam is a weapon on offense so it’s more using their strengths. You don’t have many times to do that in games.”