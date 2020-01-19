SPRING VALLEY — Kavon Russell said goodbye to his favorite road gym as only a shooter can. He scored 32 points and led Kewanee to a 70-40 victory over Hall in a Three Rivers Conference game on Friday night.

“I love these rims,” Russell said. “I’ve been playing good here since I was a freshman. This was my last game here. I went out with style, you know.”

Russell, a senior, has played 15 times on Hall’s main court as a varsity player. Three of his top five scoring efforts have been here: he had 30 against Marquette during the 2018 Colmone Classic and 29 against Hall on Jan. 23, 2018.

The 32 also exceeded the 25 he had last season in a game on Feb. 15. That one ended in a bitterly fought defeat to Hall, 68-66.

This one was all Kewanee, with Russell hot from the outset.

“Early in the first quarter, had good shots, went 3 for 3,” said Russell. “I missed two in a row. My shot was just going straight. After halftime, I was sure to get my shot up, and I was OK after that.”

Rusell finished 11 of 16 on field goals. He was nine of 12 on 3-pointers. He had four 3s in the third quarter, as Kewanee passers fed Russell the ball almost exclusively.

“They knew I’d do the right thing with the ball,” said Russell, who closed the third with a 3 at the top of the key at the horn. That shot was under pressure — he was knocked off his feet to the floor — but the shot was true.

Kewanee led 61-32 at that point.

It was the kind of victory that paints a team with confidence. For Kewanee, which has to win the remainder of its conference schedule to have a shot at the title, it was the boost it needed.

“We’re going to keep winning,” Russell said. “I think we’re going to win out, then it’s playoff time.”

For Kewanee coach Shaune Lewis, Russell’s performance wasn’t solely offensive. His defensive assignment was going man against Hall’s leading scorer, Trez Rybarczyk.

Reybarczyk scored 18 points on seven of 16 shooting, but was held scoreless by Russell in the second quarter.

Lewis knew Russell was primed after reading his Twitter account.

“Oh, he posted on social media that he loves this gym. Last game here, he showed how much he loves this gym,” Lewis said. “He was in the game so much. He had good passes. He had good rebounds and he was guarding Trez. He was doing it all on both ends of the floor. We just followed his lead.”

Russell finished with seven rebounds, five assists and two steals. The only ding on his stat sheet was missing the front end of two free throws as he stood alone at the line after being fouled at the first-quarter horn.

Hall had game-planned to stop Kewanee center Carson Sauer, a 6-foot-9 senior who had scored 25 in Kewanee’s 71-56 victory over Hall at the Marseilles Holiday Tournament. This time, Sauer finished with eight points and seven rebounds.

“We tried to defend Sauer,” Hall coach Mike Filippini said. “He killed us in the first game. We tried to take him out of our game plan. For the most part, we did that. Problem was, Russell decided he was going to ride the bus.

“That kid’s played four years in this gym,” Filippini added. “He acted like that tonight.”

Kewanee led 21-8 after the first quarter and 37-13 by halftime.

On a night in which the first squall of a snowstorm made the bus trip from Kewanee to Spring Valley a little treacherous, Lewis thought his team put that distraction aside. He also was impressed by the number of fans who made the trip.

“We had a rough bus trip on the way here,” Lewis said. “My challenge was: Let’s go. Hall’s a solid basketball team. Were on the road. We want to keep our chances at winning the conference. Really happy with how we started the game.

“We just took what they gave us. Everything was good ball movement, great passes. As hard as we played on the defensive end, as hard as we board, let’s just fly, let’s go. Keep playing that way.

“Really proud of our Boiler nation. As far as the weather is, how bad the roads are, they did an awesome job. I love our fans. They travel well. I just hope everyone gets home tonight. We’ll keep playing. We’ll keep going.”