McLean County girls' basketball quarterfinals

El Paso-Gridley has been playing tough close, relying on a defense that can suffocate opponents. On Monday, the Titans used that defense to squeeze the life out of Ridgeview in a 54-38 upset of the girls’ McLean County Tournament favorite in a quarterfinal contest at Eureka College.

“Our coaches came up with a really good game plan, our girls really executed that game plan and played hard,” EPG head coach Jeff Sinn said afterward.

Fourth-seed Fieldcrest was able to keep No. 5 Lexington scoreless over the final 5½ minutes of their quarterfinal contest to advance with a 50-43 victory. The Knights will meet EPG in the first semifinal game Thursday at the Shirk Center.

EPG 54, Ridgeview 38

The numbers can tell the story nicely of the Titans’ victory. EPG outscored the Mustangs off turnovers, in the paint, second-chance, off fast breaks and off the bench. All of these tell the story of the upset.

“We knew could play with them, we know we can play with any team in the area,” Sinn said. “We got down at the beginning and stayed positive.”

Ridgeview jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the early going. The Mustangs held a 16-6 at the close of the first quarter.

But the Titans got after it in the second quarter and outscored Ridgeview 12-4 to cut the deficit to 20-18 by the intermission.

El Paso-Gridley scored the first seven points of the second half to take a 25-20 lead and the Titans didn’t look back. EPG won the third frame 15-4 for a 33-24 edge.

The lead was 37-30 with 3:45 to go in the game when the Titans began a string of scoring 17 straight points from the free throw line to close out the game.

“I told them it was going to be a game of runs and to play the runs out,” Sinn said. “They did that in the first quarter and relied on their defense.”

Addison Benedict, who made eight of those charity tosses down the stretch, finished with 20 points to lead the Titans (9-11). Rebecca Orns contributed 10 points and 9 rebounds while Jordyn Cannon chalked up 8 points and 9 boards. Michaela Kelly also scored 8 points.

Kelly Jones paced Ridgeview (20-2) with 12 points and 7 rebounds. Haleigh Beck added 11 points and 5 assists and Peyton Rinkenberger had 7 points.

Fieldcrest 50, Lexington 43

Fieldcrest’s defense and rebounding were key down the stretch as the Knights got past Lexington 50-43 in the second quarterfinal game. FHS held the Minutemen scoreless over the final 5:32 to advance.

“The girls were getting after it on the defensive end,” Fieldcrest head coach Mitch Neally said. “We tried to mix things up to give them problems. We know that our defense is going to win us games.”

Jayden Standish hit a 3-pointer with 5:32 to go that gave the Minutemen a 43-40 lead. It was the last of her 11 points in the quarter, and Lexington scored no more.

The Knights cut the difference to 43-42 with 4:33 to go with a second-chance basket from Hannah Baker. Fieldcrest then took the lead for good with 2:44 left on an Ashlyn May 3-pointer. FHS closed out the game with five free throws.

Fieldcrest made 20 of 27 free throws for the game, compared to Lexington’s 2-for-7 from the charity stripe.

“We gave them (20) points off free throws, you can’t do that,” Lexington head coach Bill Elias said.

The Knights led 13-9 after one period and got the lead to 17-9 early in the second quarter. Layken McGuire, who scored 10 of Lexington’s first 12 points, converted a three-point play that seemed to kickstart the Minutemen.

LHS tied the game at 19-19 on a Standish trey with 2:29 left in the half, and took a 23-21 lead when Jayalia Therien scored from the baseline with 25 seconds remaining.

Fieldcrest led 24-23 at the break after Nevada Park drained three free throws with 10 seconds to go.

A key for the Knights in the second half was rebounding.

“We got killed on rebounds, which created free throws for them,” Elias said.

Fieldcrest won the battle on the glass 31-25, including posting a 13-5 difference on the offensive boards.

“I told the girls if we won the boards tonight, we would win the game,” Neally said. “It says a lot about us. I tell the girls all the time, rebounding isn’t about height, it’s about heart and how bad do you want that ball.”

The teams stayed close in the second half with six lead changes in the third period alone and eight for the half. There were also three ties.

Emma Boyd hit a 3 for Lexington to knot the game at 26-26, and then Tia Hardt converted a steal for a 28-26 lead with 3:59 left in the third quarter.

The two sides then traded scores. Alyx Carls did what she could to keep the Knights in contention during the tit-for-tat scoring.

Carls hit a 3-pointer for Fieldcrest and Boyd scored for Lexington. Carls hit two free throws and McGuire drove baseline for a basket.

Carls buried a trey for a 34-32 lead. She then made a free throw and May hit two tosses for a 37-32 advantage heading into the final frame.

“We have to be more patient than we are,” Elias said. “We have no patience whatsoever. I have to do better on who I’m rotating in and out to take care of that.”

Carls finished with 13 points and May added 11 for the Knights (21-3). Hannah Baker scored 8 while Park and Ella Goodrich each had 6 points. May also had 9 rebounds and Park grabbed 5 boards.

Standish finished with 18 points and McGuire collected 12 points and 5 rebounds for the Minutemen. Boyd scored 5 points.