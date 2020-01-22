TOULON — Wethersfield didn’t shoot particularly well. Even so, its defense was locked in with the intent of denying Stark County any good looks from in the lane.

Wethersfield accomplished that in its 47-17 victory on Tuesday in Lincoln Trail Conference play.

“We’ve been telling them we can’t determine how many baskets we can make,” Wethersfield coach Jeff Parsons said. “But we can sure make it difficult on our opponents defensively, and I think we did that tonight.”

It was 14-2 after the first quarter and 33-3 by halftime.

Even Wethersfield shooting guard Coltin Quagliano was rimming shots. But he got four 3-pointers to fall, including a baseline shot that salvaged a broken play that made it 30-2 with 3:33 left in the first half.

Before coming out of the game for good in the second half, Quagliano completed a dazzler. On a dribble drive to the hoop, he switched the ball up and under with a flip that slipped over the rim and in.

But for Stark County, shots would not drop in.

“The lid was on the basket,” Stark County coach Dustin Browning said.

Wethersfield and Stark County met in the opening game of the season. In that meeting on Nov. 25 in the Wade Keller Tournament, Wethersfield won 74-65.

“Both their bigs scored 26 and 25 respectively the last time we played them,” Parsons said. “That was our focal point. We guard them from the inside out.”

“Really what we do is get the ball to the bigs,” said Browning, whose team is 4-14 on the season. “We didn’t get the ball to them, and when we did, they didn’t do a good job of finishing. From top to bottom, coaches to players, we didn’t get it done.”

Stark County’s top scorer was 6-foot-3 forward Kane Newton with seven points.

Wethersfield improved to 12-5 overall and 2-0 in the conference.

Quagliano finished with 15 points, six assists and two steals. Kale Nelson had 13 points and four rebounds. Tevin Baker had five points, 13 rebounds. Brady Kelley had seven rebounds and five steals.

Most of the game was officiated by two referees after the third member of the crew, Graylin Guyton, was injured in the first quarter.

At Princeville

Julian Samuels scored 28 points in leading Annawan to a 65-41 victory over Princeville.

Samuels not only had three 3-pointers, he was five of six on free throws. He scored 12 of his points in the go-ahead third period.

Samuels also reached the 1,000-point milestone.

Annawan’s Ryan Goodman and Mason Matney each added nine points.

The score stayed close in the first half. Princeville led 17-16 after the first quarter while Annawan led 29-28 at halftime.

Annawan improved to 12-6 overall. At 2-0 in the Lincoln Trail Conference, Annawan gave itself a shot at earning a top seed for the mid-season tournament. A lot hinges on the outcome of Friday’s game against Wethersfield, which is at Annawan.

Princeville lost for the second straight time, coming off a Saturday defeat to Roanoke-Benson, unbeaten and ranked No. 1 in Class 1A. Princevilles record is 15-3 and 2-0 in the conference.

For Princeville, Carter Johnson had 13 points. Cole Daily had 10 points before he fouled out.

Other games

United has a share of first place in the Lincoln Trail standings at 3-0 after defeating West Central 64-51. ROWVA beat Galva 70-60. Ridgewood defeated Mercer County 65-45.