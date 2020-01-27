WOODHULL — Princeville dispatched Stark County 55-25 on Saturday to win the championship game of the Lincoln Trail Conference girls basketball tournament at AlWood High School.

Princeville went into the weekend ranked eighth in Class 1A. The school last won the LTC tournament title in 2010.

Princville unleashed Brinlee Bauman in the second quarter. She scored 14 of the team’s 16 points in the period. Princeville took a 23-10 lead into halftime.

Bauman finished with 21 points. Morissa Martin had 15 points and Libby Martin had 10 points.

Stark County’s Kelsey Berchtold opened the game with a pair of 3s and gave her team an 8-6 lead after the first quarter. But Princeville got stingy on defense and held Stark County to two points in the second quarter.

Berchtold finished with 16 points.

A full slate of crossover trophy games were played Saturday afternoon. Here is a recap:

Third place: Cassidy Miller had 15 points, Emily Miller had 11 points and Reese Randall had 11 points in Annawan’s 55-34 victory over Mercer County.

Fifth place: Brecken Adamson had 21 points and Kendall Lewis had 13 points in Ridgewood’s 55-49 victory over Wethersfield. For Wethersfield, Lexi Nichols had 15 points and Kaitlyn Witte had 14 points.

Seventh place: Calyn Garza had 13 points and Molly Blust 12 points for ROWVA, which defeated West Central 53-32.

Ninth place: Freshman Lexi Stone had 23 points and Galva defeated United 54-47.