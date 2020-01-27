ABINGDON — Brady Kelley had an MVP performance and Wethersfield defeated state-ranked Peoria Quest 59-48 in the spotlight game of the Great Western Shootout on Saturday night at Dunlap Gymnasium.

It was part of a big road weekend for Wethersfield, which is 14-5 on the season. On Sunday, a vote of coaches gave Wethersfield the top seed for the upcoming Lincoln Trail Conference tournament. On Friday, the team beat Annawan 66-62 in a taut rivalry game that put Wethersfield at 3-0 in league play.

Saturday’s game was a statement that Wethersfield is a contender in Class 1A, seeing the Jan. 4 loss to Roanoke-Benson at the Sandburg Shootout as a missed opportunity. “We felt like we had a chance to beat Roanoke and didn’t get it done,” Wethersfield coach Jeff Parsons said. “So we wanted to come out and prove a point with Quest.”

Wethersfield got out to an early lead, didn’t buckle when Quest went ahead in the third period, then showed its composure by going up 13 — 50 to 37 — with 7:01 to go on. Quest didn’t get closer than 10 after that.

Quest, 15-4 and ranked seventh in Class 1A, came into Abingdon with its own momentum. It had given Roanoke-Benson its first loss of the season and knocked the Woodford County school from the top spot in the polls. Meanwhile, its star player, 6-foot-6 senior Isaiah Brown had just scored his career 1,000th point in a lopsided victory over Hartsburg.

And it fell to Kelley, a 6-2 junior forward, to guard Brown.

“Guarding No. 1 that was really tough,” Kelley said. “Knew we had to drive him to the opposite hand. Make him shoot 3s.”

Kelley couldn’t stop Brown altogether. Brown scored 21 points. But Kelley could challenge his shots in the lane, encourage him to move out of his range, and then deny him offensive rebounds — tasks he accomplished, earning for himself the most valuable player award for the shootout.

“Brady played a great game. Great game,” Parsons said. “Did one heckuva job on him. Frustrated him to the point he fouled out. I can’t say enough about him.”

As for getting inside position for rebounds, adjustments made at the suggestion of assistant coach Kyle Dennison were crucial, Kelley said. “All that’s to Coach Kyle. He’s the post guy. Amazing coach.”

Kelley had 12 points. While the stat sheet showed him with only five rebounds — they were big ones — such as the one he hauled down with 2:22 left.

Kelley shone down the stretch. With 1:47 left, he drew a charge as Brown drove to the hoop. Then on the next possession, Wethersfield guard Waylon Bryant found Kelley open for a layup. Again, Kelley drew a personal from Brown — this one was his fifth. Kelley sank the free throw for the basket-and-one making it 55-42.

Kelley snagged another defensive board. That led to his last basket: a wide-open backdoor layup off a Coltin Quagliano assist.

Parsons said Kelley responded to a heart-to-heart talk at the Macomb-Western Tournament following the overtime loss to Pittsfield on Dec. 26. Kelley had three rebounds and three points in that game.

“He’s a returning starter of a 20-win team,” Parsons said. “I said, ‘Brady, buddy, I love you. We’ve got to get more out of you. You’re too good of a player to go three and three on a night.’ Since then, he’s really stepped up his game.”

This was the first time this season Quagliano wasn’t Wethersfield’s highest scorer. But he had 13 assists and 11 rebounds to go with his 10 points. Tevin Baker had 11 points and six rebounds. Tuker Miller had 10 points. Kale Nelson had nine points. Bryant had seven points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer, and five steals.

In other games at the shootout, Orion beat Illini Central 63-26, Ganon Greenman had 22 points in a 56-49 Ridgewood victory over Knoxville, Sherrard defeated Peoria Heights 40-29, Rockridge beat Midwest Central 77-38, and Athens defeated Abingdon-Avon 46-30.