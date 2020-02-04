The Western Illinois men only have one game this week, but that game, and what else is scheduled around the Summit League this week makes for a pivotal stretch for the Leathernecks in the coming days.

Western Illinois is 5-15 overall and 2-8 in the Summit, good for eighth place.

Western is 1.5 games back of seventh-pace Fort Wayne (10-14, 3-6) going into this week’s game, a matchup between the two in Fort Wayne.

The Dons defeated Western Illinois 77-69 on January 8 at Western Hall, giving Fort Wayne the tiebreak on WIU heading into the game.

The story of the first meeting was Western’s inability to keep Fort Wayne’s guards out of the lane.

The Mastadons shot 49 percent from the floor, but had plenty of high-percentage looks, scoring 52 points in the paint.

Fort Wayne led by one after a half, but in the second half, the Leathernecks struggled from the floor, shooting 33.3 percent (11-33) from the field.

Fort Wayne also hurt Western on the boards, outrebounding the Leathernecks 47-32.

Jarred Godrey and Deonte Billups were the big weapons for the Dons, combining to score 45 points on 19-28 shooting, Billups himself would go 8-9 from the field.

Kobe Webster led a balanced Leatherneck attack, scoring 18. Ben Pyle would add 17 while James Claar scored 14 and Zion Young had 10.

After Wednesday, the Leathernecks are off for a week, but that does not mean the team and fans should turn away from the Summit.

After Wednesday’s game at home, Fort Wayne heads to Denver for a Saturday contest to face the ninth-place Pioneers.

Denver is currently a game back of WIU for eighth place in the Summit, 1-9 in the league and 5-19 overall.

The week is a big one for the back third of the Summit as Fort Wayne could have the most to gain with a sweep, all but clinching a spot in the league tournament and keeping themselves out of the eight hole.

In fact, Fort Wayne begins the week in seventh, but a sweep could see the Dons move all the way up to fifth.

As far as Western goes, a Leatherneck win would move the team to a half-game behind Fort Wayne for seventh.

If Fort Wayne won Saturday at Denver, the Leathernecks would be a full game back of the Dons in eight, but would also have some breathing room on Denver, taking a two-game lead on the Pioneers.

If Fort Wayne were to be swept, WIU and the Dons would be tied for seventh, with Fort Wayne holding the third tie-breaker, the second-best league win (the two teams split the regular season meeting and have the same best-win, victories over South Dakota. Fort Wayne’s second-best win is North Dakota).

If WIU loses on Wednesday and Denver wins on Saturday, the Pioneers and Leathernecks would be tied in the league, with WIU holding the tiebreaker (head-to-head win) but Western still visits Denver to end the season, February 29.

There is still the entire month of February to go, but this weekend could go a long way toward determining where WIU stands come the Summit League Tournament in March.