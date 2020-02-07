Discombobulated is not a word usually associated with the Teutopolis Lady Wooden Shoes basketball team.

Teutopolis coach Laurie Thompson agreed that word could describe her team’s play in the opening quarter against Altamont on the night of Jan. 28. She had some other words for her team’s performance early in their home game that ended with a Teutopolis victory over the Lady Indians, 54-45.

“Out of sorts, chaotic. They weren’t on the same page and it shows. We did have a new play we put in so that led to some of it. I’m not mad about that. I’m just irritated we can’t rip the ball through pressure and go to the basket. I want to see that,” Thompson said after the game.

Thompson said Altamont outplayed her team during the first eight minutes and beyond, with the Indians taking a 15 to 12 lead at the end of the first quarter.

“They made many second chance points off rebounding. We just stood around and watched,” Coach Thompson noted.

The second quarter was a different story with Teutopolis grabbing rebounds and working the ball around for the best shots. That produced 16 points for the Shoes. They held Altamont to 5 points in that quarter. Teutopolis had an 8-point advantage at the half.

The second half was played almost even on points, with Teutopolis pumping in 26 points and Altamont 25, but the momentum was with the Shoes.

“We actually did have some good ball movement,” Thompson said. “When Kaitlyn Shumacher came in, she got a little spark going and got after it defensively and got some rebounds. I was disappointed in our rebounding effort. So that is what Kaitlyn did for us by grabbing some boards.”

She also complimented Ciara Roepke for her efforts on defense to shut down one of Altamont’s key scorers.

Leading the Lady Shoes on scoring was Olivia Niemerg with 18 points, including 5 out of 6 points from the free-throw line – as a team Teutopolis scored 14 of 16 free throws that helped keep Altamont at bay in the second half. Lexie Niebrugge added 8 points, and Roepke had 7. Schumacher and Karsyn Mette racked up 6 points each.

Teutopolis gained the advantage against Altamont, but Thompson said her team’s decision-making throughout the contest left much to be desired.

“We’re still not good at it yet. We’re taking ill-advised shots when we’re up by 10, throw it and taking an outside shot. We didn’t even make Altamont work and play defense,” Thompson said. “We’ve got to be playing smarter basketball. We’re not doing that now.”