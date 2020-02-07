MACOMB – Coming off a 1-11 season, Western Illinois football coach Jared Elliott and his staff knew they had to get to work this offseason to bring in players to help turn around the program.

With hungry players already in house looking to improve, Elliott wanted to bring in like-minded players looking to win first and be stars second.

“Every year, every football team has its own identity, it doesn’t matter if we won a national championship last year or if we won one game, everyone at this point has something to prove, something to earn for 2020 and guys who are here on campus now understand that and guys we are bringing in understand that,” Elliott said. “I’m very optimistic about this team, we have a lot of work ahead of us and we’re going to live in the moment, we’re going to live day to day, we’re going to work very hard, we’re going to take care of the things that matter for us right now that will carry over and translate in the fall, but thank goodness we don’t play tomorrow.

“I’m very excited about this team, the guys on campus now, I love these young men who are joining us, I’m looking forward to having a very competitive season in 2020.”

Players who are not afraid to work, have an edge and play with a chip on their shoulder are something Elliott definitely went looking for during this recruiting cycle and the coach feels like he has found several ready to make an impact.

“It’s a major component to any team’s success, any individual’s success, there has to be that element of never being satisfied, very hungry to make a statement, having a chip on your shoulder, having an edge, our football team does, a lot of the young men we recruit do, our guys are enjoying the process now, having fun in the process in the moment, in the weight room, doing the things we need to do to carry that over into the fall,” he said.

And now, with the majority of the recruiting done, getting the Leathernecks ready for spring ball, summer camp and fall ball are the top priorities for Elliott as focus turns inward.

“Our plan for all of them is to get them here and let them all compete,” he said. “You get a better understanding of where everyone is once you get your hands on them and are able to work with them on a day to day basis and get them out and practice with them and put pads on them and do drill work and see how quickly they adapt to your scheme.

“There’s a lot of variables that go into it, but my plan for all of them is to get them here, let them all compete and all that other stuff will sort itself out. Some guys might have more eligibility than others but everyone is going to have an opportunity to win a job and earn a job and help this football team win.”

The offseason has mostly been recruiting and player-oriented but Elliott also has plenty of work to do on his coaching staff.

With a handful of coaches leaving the program this offseason, work must also continue to fill out the rest of the staff before spring ball begins in mid-March.

And while recruiting has taken the bulk of his time and attention, Elliott does admit he has been plugging away at filling out the coaching staff.

“It’s been going on at the same time, it’s a constant juggling act between recruiting and staffing internally for our program and what’s going on here,” he said. “I think we’re managing them all well, obviously right now and the weeks leading up today the emphasis has been on recruiting but you can take a little bit of a deep breathe now that you’re through today and can go big picture because the majority of the recruiting work is done, but there are staffing and things internally we need to do, getting ready for spring ball, it never ends but that’s the fun process of it. My staff has handled it real well throughout recruiting and staffing and all the things we need to do to get ready for 2020.”