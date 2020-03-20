Kewanee High School senior Kavon Russell is a three-sport athlete who has received a fair share of accolades for his exploits.

He’s known victory and defeat — sometimes by mere inches from the goal-line — recovered from injury and illness, and pulled off improbable comeback victories on the basketball court.

But he’s never faced anything like this. Concern over the spread of the coronavirus has shortchanged the spring sports calendar.

“I’ve worked so hard up to this point to make sure I go out the right way,” said Russell. “This isn’t the right way.”

Russell’s desire to make state in track in the jumps or the sprints is an ember he’ll struggle to keep burning throughout the shutdown of the schools.

He confesses being upset about the situation. After an otherwise stellar basketball season was stopped by a defeat in the first round of the regional, he’d been looking at track as a means of rectifying that abrupt end.

Russell, like the other athletes in this article, made their comments via email or through Twitter.

For Tressa Rogers, a senior and member of the Galva track team, it’s not just about athletics.

“This whole outbreak has really put a damper on my senior year,” Rodgers says. “It’s less time spent with my classmates, less time in extracurriculars, the possibility of a canceled prom, and, most importantly, a potentially canceled graduation.”

But the loss felt most deeply is the time spent away from teammates.

“With all the cancellations and no ability to have organized practice, it’s less time spent with my teammates and working to get better,” she said. “It’s really sad. I was looking forward to a fun season and now that might not even happen. I know other athletes in my grade feel the same way.”

Younger athletes, even those who can look forward to other seasons, really have empathy for what the seniors are facing.

Erin Fortsythe is a junior on the Annawan-Wethersfield softball team who sees it, but is trying to remain hopeful. “It would be devastating for the seniors not to be able to play their last season,” she said, adding, “We’re all just really hoping we can get back to school and spring sports as soon as possible.”

Wethersfield senior Gabi Robinson is a three-sport athlete who played volleyball and basketball and was preparing to throw discus for the A-W co-op. While she understands the necessity of postponing athletics in this situation, she would like the entire schedule to be implemented when sports return, “so that all athletes get their last chance to make a mark at their school.”

“I know there are seniors going for the school records one last time in track or going for state in softball or baseball,” she said. “By postponing all of these events it creates a difficulty for the seniors trying to do a sport for most likely the last time in their lives. Most seniors aren’t going to college for sports, so this is their time to put themselves out there.”

Even though he is clearly frustrated, Russell also has a strong sense of kinship with all the members of the Class of 2020, regardless of whether they take the field or what uniform they wear.

“If you see this I want you to know that we’re all in this together!,” he said. “I hope everything turns out right for each and every one of you! Be proud of what you have done so far, and if this really is the end, I wish you the best of luck in your future!”