Got a wifi connection and a set of dumbbells? Then Maria Sakellaris is there for you.

On TikTok, Twitter and Google Classroom, Sakellaris is promoting at-home fitness activities.

Sakellaris, 24, a physical education teacher at Kewanee High School, is tailoring most of her routines for her students. She is a graduate of Lincoln Way West High School and Eastern Illinois University, where she earned a degree in kinesiology and sports studies. She has been teaching at KHS for three years.

But as an assistant coach in volleyball, basketball and softball, she’s also demonstrating routines that athletes — well anyone, actually — can do on their own.

“My program is meant for any student and/or athlete in the building looking for additional strength or conditioning work from home,” says Sakellaris. “Whether that be for sport or personal goals. My P.E. students are receiving specific work that is just for them during this time of Remote Learning.”

Never heard of TikTok? It’s a social media destination for short-form mobile video. Think Twitter, but for moving pictures.

“Twitter is my go-to for interactions with the KHS students,” says Sakellaris, who is an active user. In normal circumstances she’s posting several times a day. She posts many encouraging messages for student-athletes, especially when a sport is in its preseason training period. But she also shares meet and event results — not only for the teams she coaches, but all of KHS athletics.

“Twitter is nice because even for students that don’t follow my account, they can still see it if a peer retweets or favorites a post. So it reaches a lot of kids.

“That’s probably my most successful method. To interact with my athletes and students in class, I use Remind often as well.”

And vids on TikTok?

“Tiktok seems to be a popular one. but I’m still learning the ropes on that one.”

On one vid she’s demonstrating lat raises, the Arnold press and walking lunges.

But there is interactivity as well. She’s seen how girls in all the sports are using the app.

“A lot of my girls are really enjoying the collaborative videos on TikTok of teams making videos while social distancing. Plus they always get a kick out of seeing ‘older’ teachers and coaches hop on the bandwagon with viral trends.”

For student athletes, she posts seven workouts across three categories: body weight, resistance bands and dumbbells. She keeps the accessories to a minimum so students who don’t have a lot of fitness resources can still join in.

After a recent post, Kewanee volleyball coach Claire Nichols posted a vid of her taking part in Sakellaris’ prescribed exercises.

“Our volleyball staff is staying very close during this time,” says Sakellaris. “Typically we’d be starting open gyms soon. With that not being an option we’re in touch with the girls and each other and all staying active.”

Sakellaris’ personal fitness routine includes a daily five-mile run. “If we aren’t staying active, why should we expect the kids to,” she says.

The conditions of the lockdown during the novel coronavirus pandemic have put teenagers’ lives on hold. “It’s hard to watch and I couldn’t imagine the experience,” Sakellaris says. “Talking with the girls, they could not be more positive about the situation. They’re open with how it’s disappointing to be put on hold, and potentially canceled for this spring. But they’re keeping their heads down and chins up. We have a unique group of athletes that refuse to quit.”

Maria Sakellaris’ social media accounts

TikTok @maria_sakellaris

Twitter @coachsakellaris