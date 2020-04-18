The Journal Star’s annual Best of Preps event is around the corner, and we need your help.

The 2020 Best of Central Illinois Preps — sponsored by CEFCU, Mike Murphy Ford and Ray Dennison Chevrolet Powerhouse — is seeking nominations for its two specialty awards:

NICK MURPHY HUMANITARIAN/SERVICE AWARD

CRITERIA: The award will be presented to a student-athlete who gives sacrificially and voluntarily, without external compulsion, to individual(s) or a cause for the purpose of enriching the lives of others in our community.

ELIGIBILITY: Candidates must be student-athletes on the roster of a team representing a school in the Journal Star newspaper circulation area, during the 2019-20 academic year.

Click here for more information and a nomination form.

MOST COURAGEOUS AWARD

CRITERIA: The award will be presented to a student-athlete or coach who exhibits extraordinary strength and courage in daily life, on and off the fields of athletic competition.

ELIGIBILITY: Candidates must be student-athletes on the roster of a team representing a school in the Journal Star newspaper circulation area, during the 2019-20 academic year. Members of the coaching staff during the 2019-20 academic year also are eligible.

Click here for more information and a nomination form.

Anyone can nominate a student-athlete, but we will contact his or her principal and/or athletics director to finalize the nomination.

Winners will be celebrated during the annual Best of Central Illinois Preps Awards Show, which this year is being transformed from a physical event originally scheduled for June 22, to a star-studded awards show that will be available at no charge at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 18.

The show will feature more than 20 professional athletes as hosts and award announcers, and provide our community with an on-demand broadcast to maintain the annual tradition of honoring hundreds of student athletes for their hard work and dedication in their sport during the past school year.

Past winners of the Nick Murphy Humanitarian/Service Award include Reese Borlin of Washington; Logan Klein of Washington; and Victor Solomon of Peoria High.

Past winners of the Most Courageous Award include Ben Schellenberger of Dunlap; Erica Shangraw of Washington and Savanna Klobnak of Metamora; and Travis Smith of Eureka.

For more information about the specialty awards, contact sports editor Wes Huett at whuett@pjstar.com.