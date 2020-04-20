Morgan Park’s Adam Miller and Maine West’s Angela Dugalic took different paths to winning the Mr. and Ms. Basketball of Illinois awards for 2020.

Miller, a senior committed to Illinois, received 142 points and 21 first-place votes to edge Young’s DJ Steward, who finished with 140 points and 19 first-place votes. Rolling Meadows junior Max Christie was third with 37 points.

"Being a kid growing up in Illinois, you always heard about Mr. Basketball," Miller said. "There are a lot of great players who won it, so me being able to win it is all graced by God. I just had to put in the work and God put me in the right predicaments."

Morgan Park coach Nick Irvin said a Mr. Basketball award always was part of the plan for Miller.

"He wanted to be remembered as the best player in the state of Illinois his senior year," Irving said. "That’s how he wanted to go out."

Dugalic, meanwhile, had nearly twice as many points as the runner-up. The senior received 24 first-place votes and 166 points. Lake Park’s Darrione Rogers was second with 84 points and Simeon’s Aneesah Morrow third with 72.

The awards are voted on by the state’s coaches and media and presented by the Chicago Tribune in conjunction with the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.

Miller, the No. 2 senior in the state (behind Steward) and No. 33 nationally in the 247Sports.com composite rankings, wasn’t surprised the voting came down to the two players. But while they’ve had battles over the years -- including a 61-59 Morgan Park win this season -- Miller doesn’t view Steward as a rival.

"People create a rivalry between us," Miller said. "We’re none of that. We’re just great basketball players that grew up in the same state. We’re great friends and we’ve battled so many times. We don’t do the comparisons, and it’s just an honor to be able to play against him."

Miller put together a stellar season that was cut short because of the coronavirus outbreak. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 23.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.3 steals for Morgan Park (22-9), which advanced to a Class 3A sectional final before the IHSA canceled the rest of the state tournament amid the pandemic.

Miller finished with 2,076 career points and grabbed national attention while doing so. He was selected to the Jordan Brand Game and named the Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year the last two seasons, becoming only the fourth player to win the award back-to-back since 1985.

Dugalic, No. 22 in ESPN’s HoopGurlz rankings, averaged 20.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.7 steals for the Warriors (30-6), who lost to eventual Class 4A champion Fremd in the Elite Eight. Dugalic led Maine West to a 35-0 record and the 4A championship in 2019 and was named a Second Team All-State selection as a junior.

Dugalic’s list of accolades don’t end there. The 6-foot-4 forward is part of a historic recruiting class at Oregon in which all five five-star players were named to the McDonald’s All-Americans. She was also named the Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season.

Mr. Basketball of Illinois voting

1. Adam Miller, Morgan Park, senior, 142 points (21)

2. DJ Steward, Young, senior, 140 points (19)

3. Max Christie, Rolling Meadows, junior, 37 points (3)

4. Ray’Sean Taylor, Collinsville, senior, 30 points (3)

5. Bryce Hopkins, Fenwick, junior, 27 points (2)

6. Dom Martinelli, Glenbard South, senior, 25 points (3)

7. Ahron Ulis, Marian Catholic, senior, 15 points (1)

8. Isaiah Rivera, Geneseo, senior, 13 points

9. Ramean Hinton, Curie, senior, 11 points

T-10. Jackson Connor, Marion, 7 points (1)

T-10. Connor Heaton, Moweaqua Central A&M, senior, 7 points

Others receiving multiple votes: Kam Craft, Buffalo Grove, junior, 4 points; Nate Shockey, York, senior, 3 points; Troy D’Amico, Nikes Notre Dame, junior, 2 points.

Receiving one vote: DJ Williams, Thornton, senior, 5 points; Cooper Larsen, Indian Creek, senior, 5 points; Blake McKay, Woodlawn, 5 points; RJ Ogom, Homewood-Flossmoor, senior, 5 points; Beau Frericks, Cary-Grove, senior, 5 points; DaRon Hall, Glenbard East, senior, 5 points; Connor Dillon, Peoria Notre Dame, senior, 3 points; Taaj Davis, Aurora Christian, senior, 3 points; Aquan Smart, Niles North, senior, 3 points; Kaden Froebe, Lincoln, senior, 3 points; Antoine Bloxton, Bogan, senior, 3 points; Dante Maddox, Bloom, 3 points; Jaccob Dust, St. Anthony, senior, 1 point; Darius Burford, Bolingbrook, senior, 1 point; Robbie Avila, Oak Forest, senior, 1 point; Jaylin McCants, Galesburg, senior, 1 point; Ty Johnson, DePaul Prep, junior, 1 point.

2020 Ms. Basketball of Illinois voting

69 ballots cast, first-place votes in parentheses; 5-3-1 vote value.

1. Angela Dugalic, Maine West, senior, 166 points (24)

2. Darrione Rogers, Lake Park, senior, 84 points (8)

3. Aneesah Morrow, Simeon, senior, 73 points (7)

4. Lindsey Dullard, Morton, senior, 48 points (6)

5. Taylor Gugliuzza, Lincoln-Way West, senior, 33 points (4)

6. Kylie Feuerbach, Sycamore, senior, 26 points (3)

T-7. Amber Storr, Kankakee, senior, 24 points (3)

T-7. Halle Douglass, Lake Forest, senior, 24 points (3)

9. Erin Henze, Lanark Eastland, senior, 20 points (3)

10. Anna Heffren, Lewistown, senior, 17 points (2)

Others receiving votes: Jeniah Thompson, Carterville, senior, 11 points (2); Kayla Green, Young, senior, 11 points (1); Emily Klaczek, Fremd, senior, 8 points (1); Capria Brown, Schlarman, senior, 5 points (1); Lydia Coatney, Lanark Eastland, senior, 6 points; Brooke Schramek, Benet, senior 5 points; Erin Henze, Lanark Eastland, senior, 3 points; Peyton Kennedy, Rockford Boylan, senior, 2 points; Kendall Holmes, Benet, senior, 2 points.