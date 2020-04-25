No carts, no pro shops, strict social distancing rules in effect when courses re-open May 1

The lineage of golf’s rules keepers since 1744 have been the Gentlemen Golfers of Leith, the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews and the United States Golf Association.

You can now add the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

To play the game starting May 1 amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, courses will have to abide by the two pages of guidelines the IDOC released on Friday.

That includes Kewanee’s Baker Park, the Kewanee Dunes and any course within the state.

There are 18 rules governing the management and operation of country clubs and golf courses and 15 restrictions that players must adhere to.

In the main, the rules are similar to the restrictions that neighboring states have enacted. They also reflect the efforts of groups such as the Chicago District Golf Association, which have been lobbying Gov. J.B. Pritzker to re-open the courses as a recreational activity under social distancing guidelines.

The big one, so far as many are concerned, will be the ban on golf carts except for those players with a physical disability. The solution for many players will be to employ a three-wheeled push cart or pull cart for their golf bags, an item that generally runs $200 or more. But because course pro shops are to stay closed under these rules, they can’t be rented on site. Players must bring their own or lug their own bags. Also, the use of caddies is prohibited.

Oh, too long for the days when the stickiest part of the rulebook prompted discussions about the legality of Phil Mickelson’s irons or whether Rory McIlroy should have been penalized at the 2011 Open.

But if players abide by the restrictions, they can get back to the central tenets of the game: playing the ball as it lies, playing the course as they find it and doing what is fair.

Here are the new rules of golf, as set forth by the department.

First, the guidelines for the players:

Any players with any symptoms of COVID-19, should not play.

In addition, any players from a household with someone with symptoms of COVID-19 should not play.

Golfers must walk and carry own clubs; no caddies.

Bring your own supply of balls, tees, ball markers, and any other equipment needed to play golf. Insist on social distancing on tees, greens, and throughout the round.

Players shall maintain adequate physical distancing between other twosomes.

Golfers should pick up their own ball.

Handle your own scorecard.

Bring your own water/sports drink, towel, and snack.

Do not use the public drinking fountain or ball cleaner.

Leave the flag in place while putting.

Sort out the sand in the bunker with a club.

Put on your golf shoes at your vehicle.

Bring hand sanitizer with you and use during your round and at the end.

No handshakes at the beginning of the round or at the 18th hole.

The other section is for the management of the courses.

Require online or telephone bookings.

Players shall be grouped in twosomes.

15 minutes between tee-times:

— Average tee-times are roughly 12 minutes apart. Spreading out bookings would ensure

people do not congregate at tee boxes.

— Spacing out the tee times would also limit the number of people at the golf course.

Signage describing operational changes including: no congregating, increased frequency of

cleaning, no handshakes, and maintain social distancing between players.

No practice ranges, chipping greens, or putting greens to limit large gatherings of individuals.

No golf carts may be used on course (either owned by golf club or privately owned), except

individuals with a physical disability or physical limitations that prevent them from walking the

course may rent a cart from the golf club.

Only privately-owned pull carts may be utilized, rental of pull carts from the course will not be

allowed.

Elevate the "bottom" of the cup:

—This can be done by placing the cup upside down so that the new bottom is roughly an

inch below the lip of the hole. Golfers could retrieve their ball without having to put their

hand in the bottom of the regular cup.

—Alternatively, place Styrofoam in the bottom of the cup.

Flags cannot be removed from the cup.

Clubhouses, halfway houses, and proshops shall remain closed.

Prohibit beverage and snack carts.

Courses shall operate at a minimum basic operations level of staff to limit customer and staff

contact; i.e. "starter", "course manager", "maintenance crew", "kitchen staff to prepare to-go

only food service."

Remove drinking water jugs and prohibit use of water fountains that are permanently affixed

with signage.

Elimination of on-course and practice facility touchpoints (i.e. bag drop, benches, ball washes,

bunker/sand trap rakes, rental equipment, and water coolers).

Hand sanitizer and soap in all restrooms, including those on the course

—Restrooms shall be sanitized regularly.

No indoor events or outside tournaments.

Restaurants can remain open for takeout only; all tables and chairs removed or flipped upside

down to prohibit use.

Indoor facilities may be open for minimal operations for use by golf course workers to facilitate

the outdoor recreation footprint and activity.