MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

New York City: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he can envision baseball games being played without fans this summer at Yankee Stadium and the Mets' Citi Field. "Be creative. Try to figure it out," the Democrat said during his briefing Sunday. "But if players could get paid more than staying home and owners would get some revenue versus total shutdown, why not? I'd love to watch."

Indians: Will pay regular salaries to full-time employees through June 30.

Obituary:

Steve Dalkowski, a hard-throwing, wild left-hander whose minor league career inspired the creation of Nuke LaLoosh in the movie "Bull Durham," died on Sunday. He was 80. His sister, Patricia Cain, said Friday he had several pre-existing conditions that were complicated when he became infected with the new coronavirus. Dalkowski had been in assisted living for 26 years because of alcoholic dementia. Dalkowski never reached the major leagues. Long before velocity was tracked with precision, he spawned legends that estimated his pitches approached 110 mph or 115 mph -- some said even 125 mph.

MAJOR SPORTS REPORT

NCAA's Division I Council: Approved a proposal to give men's basketball programs two scheduling options. The council vote still must be reviewed by the NCAA Board of Directors and won't be considered final until the conclusion of its board meeting on Wednesday. The proposal will allow schools that schedule 28 regular-season games to participate in one multiple-team event of up to three games while those with a 29-game regular-season schedule can participate in a multiple-team event with up to two games. Non-Division I programs may participate only if they are the event host.

Texas: Landed top basketball recruit Greg Brown III when he decided to attend the college where his father played football instead of following other elite players to the NBA's developmental G League. The 6-foot-9 forward from Austin is expected to play just one year in college before turning pro.

Divorced: Reality TV star Kristin Cavallari and former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler are getting divorced. Cavallari announced Sunday in an Instagram post that the couple are breaking up after after seven years of marriage and a decade together. Cavallari and Cutler have three young children, two sons and a daughter.

Professional Bull Riders: Returned from a 41-day break this weekend in Guthrie, Oklahoma, for an Unleash The Beast event originally scheduled for Las Vegas. The two-day competition at Lazy E Arena was closed to fans to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Fabiano Vieira won the competition with the only 3-for-3 performance. The 37-year-old Brazilian opened Saturday night with an 87.25-point ride on Uncle Gangster. He covered Flight Risk for 86 points in the second round Sunday. Vieira selected Bullseye and had an 89.5-point ride. Vieira earned $11,000 and 104 points to jump from 14th to ninth in the season standings. The PBR also plans to stage two-day events at the Lazy E on May 9-10 and 16-17.

Arkansas Derby: Will be run in two divisions next weekend, a first. Both will carry the full 170 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby. The race was originally set to have a $1 million purse. Now, each division will be worth $500,000. A total of 22 horses are expected to run on Saturday. Oaklawn president Louis Cella says that because of the large number of 3-year-olds wanting to run in the 84th edition of the race, the track didn't want to see any of them left out.

CORONAVIRUS IMPACT

NBA: Players will be allowed to return to team training facilities starting Friday, provided that their local governments do not have a stay-at-home order prohibiting such movement. Any workouts that take place would be voluntary and be limited to individual sessions only.

NCAA Division I Council: Denied a request to temporarily waive the minimum number of sports required to be a Division I member and delayed a decision on allowing all college athletes to be immediately eligible one time after transferring. But a blanket waiver permitting schools to drop below the minimum 16 sports would only be considered on a case-by-case basis. The request by the Power Five Conferences was made anticipating difficult economic times during the pandemic.

Chinese Professional Baseball League: Play in the five team league resumed on April 11 without fans at the suburban Taipei ballpark. Taiwan's league is barring spectators over concerns of spreading the coronavirus in a crowded space. But Taiwan has relatively few cases of COVID-19, so the league decided it was safe to let in players, coaches, cheerleaders, costumed mascots, face mask-wearing batboys and the media.

Italy: Premier Giuseppe Conte has announced that professional sports teams can resume training on May 18.

Premier League: Club Everton says it is "appalled" striker Moise Kean flouted the British coronavirus pandemic lockdown restrictions by partying at home with guests. The Italian filmed himself breaching social distancing regulations and is set to face disciplinary action. The Daily Mirror newspaper says the video was posted to friends on social networking site Snapchat.

Formula One: Chairman Chase Carey says he is "increasingly confident" the season can start in July. The Austrian Grand Prix on July 5 is now the earliest potential date to start the season. British Grand Prix organizers say they are talking to the government about the viability of holding the Formula One race on July 19 with no fans .

