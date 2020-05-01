LOCAL UPDATE

Running: The CBRC 24-hour run scheduled for Saturday in Eldridge, Iowa was canceled, the Muscatine Race for the Schools scheduled for Saturday in Muscatine, Iowa was postponed, the Cinco de Mayo 5K scheduled for Saturday in Davenport, Iowa, is to be run virtually, the Pam Pray Memorial four-mile run-walk scheduled for Sunday in Clinton, Iowa is postponed and the Red Shoe 5K Run-Walk scheduled for Sunday in Iowa City, Iowa will be run virtually. The Starved Rock Country half-marathon scheduled for May 9 at Washington Park in Peru was canceled.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Red Sox: Fans can still have their messages posted on the scoreboard at Fenway Park. For a $50 donation to the team's charity, which supports many causes in New England, fans can have a message posted on the 40-by-100 foot center field video board. For $100, they can have a message and a picture.

Dodgers: Will soon give fans an account credit for home games scheduled in March and April. Dodger Stadium is set to host the All-Star Game in July. Officially, it has not been canceled, which the team noted in its information for fans.

MAJOR SPORTS REPORT

NCAA: Board of Governors has recommended delaying a change to the transfer waiver process that would permit all athletes to switch schools once without sitting out a season. Now it is likely the NCAA will examine loosening restrictions on transfers through legislation.

Cincinnati Bengals: Cleared the way for Joe Burrow to lead the team by releasing quarterback Andy Dalton, who holds several of the franchise's passing records but couldn't lead Cincinnati deep into the playoffs. The move gives Dalton, who had a year left on his deal, a chance to compete for a job with another team.

FIFA Scandal: An Israeli bank and its Swiss subsidiary agreed to pay over $30 million for their role in conspiring to launder more than $20 million in kickbacks to soccer officials, becoming the first financial institutions implicated in the FIFA scandal to reach a resolution with U.S. prosecutors. Bank Hapoalim BM in Israel and its wholly owned Swiss company Hapoalim Ltd. agreed to forfeit $20.73 million and pay a fine of $9.33 million as part of a non-prosecution agreement, the U.S. attorney's office in Brooklyn said Thursday. The scheme took place through the banks' Miami branch from 2010-15, with many of the payments tied to marketing rights for the Copa America.

Men’s pole vault: Video links will connect world record holder Armand Duplantis, world champion Sam Kendricks and former Olympic champion Renaud Lavillenie, who will compete from their backyards in "The Ultimate Garden Clash" and will stream it on social media. Duplantis will be in Louisiana, Kendricks in Mississippi and Lavillenie in France. Their challenge is to clear the most 5-meter jumps within 30 minutes. The athletes agreed on the format because adjusting the bar is not practical without officials in place. Duplantis broke Lavillenie's world record in February. He cleared 6.17 meters and then 6.18 on consecutive weekends.

CORONAVIRUS IMPACT

NBA: Team presidents met and emerged with belief that there are still ways to resume the season, and Dallas owner Mark Cuban also expressed optimism that the league will find a way out of the coronavirus-caused shutdown. The NBA has been shut down since March 11 and 259 regular season games have yet to be played.

University of Iowa: President Bruce Harreld tempered comments he made about the Hawkeyes hoping to start football practice June 1. "Right now, June 1 is the date, we're going to get back to practice and here we go," he said. In a statement to The Associated Press on Thursday night, Harreld said: "I would like to clarify my comments from earlier today. As I said, in conjunction with our fellow members of the Big Ten, we are exploring all options. But our first priority is the health and safety of our student athletes and fans."

PGA Tour: A shorter season means no one will lose a PGA Tour card this year and the Korn Ferry Tour players will have to wait a year before fully joining the big leagues. All of this is contingent on golf resuming June 11-14 at Colonial, the restart of a season that would include only one major championship. The PGA Championship is tentatively set for Aug. 9-12 in San Francisco.

Brazil soccer: President Jair Bolsonaro wants to see soccer competitions start back up again soon despite the country's high number of coronavirus cases, arguing that players are less likely to die from COVID-19 because of their physical fitness. Bolsonaro is one of the few world leaders that still downplays the risks brought by the coronavirus, which he has likened to "a little flu."

Von Miller: Denver Broncos star linebacker tweeted he tested negative for the coronavirus two weeks after announcing he had been diagnosed with COVID-19. Miller went public with his diagnosis on April 16, saying he wanted to show that the virus could affect anybody, even a young, world-class athlete in tip-top shape. Miller, who has asthma, was under the care of Broncos team doctors and quarantined at his Denver area home over the last two weeks.

Georges Laraque: Former NHL enforcer has tested positive for COVID-19. The 43-year-old Laraque made the announcement on social media Thursday in a post showing him in a hospital gown.

Boris Becker: Six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker thinks the U.S. Open should not be held as scheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Becker, who won the title at Flushing Meadows in 1989, said: "New York was pretty much the worst city hit by the virus a couple of weeks ago. I don't think it would be wise to have a tournament there."

Falmouth Road Race: The 48th edition of the seven-mile run that usually winds along the Cape Cod seashore in Massachusetts will instead have participants running 7 miles in their own neighborhoods at some point in a two-week period at the end of August.

Green Bay Packers: Donated $250,000 to Green Bay-area health care systems to provide personal protective equipment for doctors, nurses and staff working in the fight against the new coronavirus. This donation includes $83,333 grants to the Bellin Health Foundation, HSHS St. Vincent/St. Mary's Hospital Foundation, and Aurora Health Foundation.

Portugal: Government says the country's soccer league will be allowed to resume on May 30.

Canucks for Kids Fund: Donating $500,000 to Vancouver-area groups to help provide critical community needs during the pandemic.

Bundesliga: German chancellor Angela Merkel says a decision on whether the country's soccer league can resume amid the coronavirus pandemic has been pushed back to Wednesday.

Paris Saint-Germain: Declared French league champion after the soccer season ended early.

Belarus: A new women's soccer season has started with a game between Dynamo-BGUFK and the Belarus national under-19 team. Fans were allowed to attend the game for free but fewer than 100 were in the stands at the stadium in Minsk.

British Boxing Board of Control: Hopes to stage fights in July. The biggest fight would be July 25, Anthony Joshua's defense of his world heavyweight belts against Kubrat Pulev in London.

Hungarian Grand Prix: Organizers say spectators won't be allowed at this year's Formula One race if it goes ahead. The race is planned for Aug. 2.

European Masters: Golf tournament scheduled for August in Switzerland has been canceled.

