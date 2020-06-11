LOCAL UPDATE

Lake Calhoun Ladies League: Paula Boston shot a 47 and Loraine Dexter had a net 38 in A Flight results from Tuesday. In B Flight, Sharon Henehan shot a 54. In C Flight, Margie Junis shot a 51 while Joyce Baskovic had a net 37. Baskovic had the fewest putts at 15. Henehan and Junis had play of the day.

Quad City Amateur Tour: Organizers have decided to not run this summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Quad-City Amateur that was postponed from its original Memorial Day weekend date is tentatively rescheduled for July 25-26 at Emeis Golf Course in Davenport. Golf professionals at Palmer Hills (July 18), Short Hills (Aug. 1-2) and Oakwood (Aug. 8-9) said their events would mirror QCAm Tour events in many ways, including flighted payouts. Entry fees might be altered since QCAm Tour fees will not be included.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Commissioner: Rob Manfred says there is a "100%" chance of big league ball this year. Major League Baseball will make another proposal to start the pandemic-delayed season in empty ballparks, but Manfred vowed Wednesday to unilaterally order opening day if an agreement is not reached.

MAJOR SPORTS REPORT

NASCAR: Martin Truex Jr. cruised down the stretch and won his first NASCAR Cup race of the season on Wednesday night in the first race under the lights at Martinsville Speedway. Truex, the 2017 Cup champion, won for the first time with new crew chief Jason Small. Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, who has two wins this season, and Joey Logano made it a 2-3-4 finish for Team Penske.

USA Swimming: Six women have filed civil lawsuits against USA Swimming, its local associations in California and three now-banned coaches claiming the national governing body failed to protect dozens of underage swimmers from sexual abuse and harassment by those coaches. Debra Grodensky, Suzette Moran and Tracy Palmero, along with three other women who remain anonymous, filed three lawsuits this month — two in Alameda County Superior Court in Northern California and one in Orange County Superior Court in Southern California. Among individuals named in the suits are former U.S. Olympic and national team coach Mitch Ivey, former U.S. national team director Everett Uchiyama and former coach Andrew King. The suits allege USA Swimming, including former executive director Chuck Wielgus, refused to address the predatory behavior, creating a culture of abuse.

Reggie Bush: Southern California is welcoming back Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush to the school he helped win two national titles, ending a 10-year NCAA-mandated disassociation stemming from him and his family receiving impermissible benefits while he was still in school.

Major League Soccer: Resuming its season on July 8 with a World Cup-style tournament in Florida that won't include fans in the stands. The league's 26 teams will be divided into six groups for the opening round of the tournament at ESPN's Wide World of Sports complex at Walt Disney World. Sixteen teams will advance to the knockout round, with the winner earning a spot in the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League. The group matches will count toward the regular season, the league said.

Boxing: An all-British world heavyweight title showdown between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury in 2021 is a step closer. Fury said Wednesday that an agreement has been reached with Joshua's camp on a two-fight deal between the current holders of the heavyweight belts.

Courts: Attorneys for Zion Williamson's former marketing agent are continuing their legal push to examine whether the former Duke All-American accepted improper benefits before playing for the Blue Devils, allegations the NBA rookie's attorney said are "baseless."

Obituaries

Dr. Stan London, the Cardinals' team physician for nearly 30 years, died at age 94 Monday under hospice care at his home in Ladue. London, a champion athlete himself, was from Springfield, Illinois. He played baseball for Washington University, where he received his medical degree, then later became a champion in handball. He was the NBA's St. Louis Hawks' team physician for 11 years and also was the team physician for the St. Louis University hockey team. London joined the Cardinals as the head of their medical team in 1968.

Claudell Washington, a two-time All-Star outfielder who played 17 seasons in the majors after being called up as a teenager by the Oakland Athletics, has died. He was 65. Washington had been battling prostate cancer. Washington played with seven teams in his career, finishing with 1,884 hits, 164 home runs and 312 stolen bases. He made the All-Star Game in 1975 with the A's and in 1984 with the Atlanta Braves during his long career.

Harry Glickman, the founder of the Portland Trail Blazers and general manager of the franchise's only NBA title-winning team in 1977, died Wednesday. He was 96. No cause was given. Glickman was part of the original ownership team when Portland was granted an expansion franchise in 1970.

Lonnie Wheeler, who wrote or collaborated on more than a dozen sports books, including Hank Aaron's autobiography, has died after years of struggling with conditions related to muscular dystrophy. He was 68. He collaborated with Aaron on his autobiography titled "I Had a Hammer." He also collaborated on autobiographies of Bob Gibson and Mike Piazza. Wheeler's last book was "The Bona Fide Legend of Cool Papa Bell: Speed, Grace, and the Negro Leagues."

RACIAL EQUALITY

U.S. Soccer: Board of directors has voted to repeal a 2017 policy that required national team players to stand during the national anthem, a rule adopted after Megan Rapinoe kneeled in support of Colin Kaepernick. The board made the decision during a conference call, U.S. Soccer announced Wednesday.

University of Iowa: Dillon Doyle will transfer from Iowa. The sophomore who started three games at middle linebacker last season for the Hawkeyes announced on Tuesday night he had placed his name in the transfer portal. Doyle is the son of Iowa strength and conditioning coordinator Chris Doyle, who was placed on paid administrative leave Saturday after being accused by former Hawkeye players of making racially insensitive remarks and other inappropriate actions. A member of coach Kirk Ferentz's staff for the past 21 seasons, Doyle has denied any wrongdoing.

CORONAVIRUS IMPACT

Texas: Two football players have tested positive for coronavirus this week and a third tested positive for the COVID-19 antibody, the university said Wednesday night.

Korn Ferry Tour: One player and three caddies on the PGA’s developmental tour have tested positive for the coronavirus.

AMA Motocross: The July 18 race at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana, and the July 25 races at WW Motocross Park in Jacksonville, Florida, will allow spectators, with social distancing policies to be announced later.

English Premier League: One person has tested positive for the new coronavirus after testing on 1,213 players and staffers across the 20 clubs.

International Tennis Federation: Players ranked outside the top 500 in singles or outside the top 175 in doubles are eligible for grants worth up to $1,000.

Southeastern Conference: Scrapped its scheduled football media days in July and instead plans to hold its first virtual event. The SEC did not announce dates for the new virtual media days.

Charity tennis: Petra Kvitova will play an exhibition event next month in Berlin and Tommy Haas will come out of retirement to join in. Organizers added the two-time Wimbledon champion to play against a women's lineup of Elina Svitolina, Kiki Bertens, Julia Goerges and Andrea Petkovic. Haas hasn't played since 2017 and is tournament director of the Indian Wells event. He was added to a men's tournament alongside Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev, Nick Kyrgios and Jannik Sinner. Organizers plan to play on grass from July 13-15 and then on hard courts from July 17-19. No fans are expected to be able to attend amid the coronavirus pandemic.

