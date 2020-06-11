The Illinois High School Association released the three-page Stage 1 document of its return-to-play guidelines on Friday after the Illinois Department of Public Health signed off on the plan.

For nearly everyone involved in high school athletics who’d been locked down since mid-March when concerns about the novel coronavirus canceled the Class 1A and 2A boys basketball tournament, the guidelines were a welcome development.

The Stage 1 guidelines don’t actually let anyone start playing games — we’re far too early in the process for that, yet.

But they do permit schools to conduct fitness training and some weightlifting routines for high school athletes in three-hour sessions. Mostly that means stretching, jumping jacks, push ups, sprints, running and repping light weights that don’t require spotting. If it can be done outdoors, all the better.

All of this must be done in small groups — no more than nine students and an adult supervisor — keeping it in accord with the Phase 3 restrictions of the Restore Illinois plan. Participants have to be in the same small group every time. Pods and bubbles are the current trendy terms for this, though, hopefully, a more grammatically sensible word will emerge to describe these denary clusters.

The guidelines come with a medical screening form — which every participant must pass each day and keep on record they wish to keep working out. A temperature check is required.

And of course, everything gets wiped down and disinfected before the next denary cluster arrives. (Jump on my bandwagon with #denarycluster.)

The point of this was to get high school athletes back in motion. While many have been working out, it’s a good bet many others have been glued to their screens and clutching game-console controllers during the lockdown.

The concern was that the normal acclimatization program that starts Aug. 10 would be insufficient for making sure athletes are in shape when their fall sports season begins. Golf starts Aug. 13, girls tennis Aug. 20, volleyball, cross country and soccer Aug. 24 and football on Aug. 28.

Permitting school workouts now would be the first step to helping get students in shape, to stave off injury and increase competitiveness.

In fact, the IHSA said on Friday, the way was clear to start weight training the next day.

Except, it wasn’t, and for many schools, still isn’t, and that’s just one of the problems with the rollout of return-to-play.

But first, some acknowledgements.

1) The IHSA has been earnest and thoughtful for how it has handled fallout from the coronavirus. In fact, it’s made every effort to keep its options open, going to the 11th hour in the hope of salvaging a spring season, and has tried through social media to celebrate the senior class that had their seasons canceled.

2) So long as schools remain closed to in-person learning under the governor’s orders, the association’s hands are tied; member schools are answerable to the Illinois State Board of Education. (This is also why the IHSA must adhere to the Restore Illinois restrictions — even though some are questioning why Illinois-based travel ball teams can play in Iowa and Missouri but high school teams are shut down. Comparing the IHSA to another sports governing body is futile; just because U.S. Specialty Sports Association is conducting tournaments, doesn’t mean everyone else is or even should be.)

3) The IHSA, as a quasi-governmental body, did the correct and thoughtful thing in making sure the health department signed off on the return-to-play document. Anyone complaining that the return-to-play document wasn’t released “fast enough” is just being impatient; a pandemic is an extraordinary circumstance (and frankly, honestly, no one knows to what extent transmission of the virus to athletes may yet occur even under these precautions).

More than a week’s worth of delays and postpone announcements resulting from the health department’s review of the document, however, put everyone on edge. Dropping it at 4 p.m. on a Friday wasn’t exactly helpful. In very few instances, school administrations and boards of education couldn’t enact the provisions in the guidelines with an hour to go before quittin’ time on Friday. For most that meant “we’ll pick this up first thing on Monday, then.” So much for the weekend.

Even without health department approval, a little ground work would have been helpful, to prepare the way, especially given the Stage 1 document was, in substance, very similar to the return-to-play document released by the National Federation of State High School Associations. Could the IHSA have said?: We don’t know the exact parameters, no promises on any of this, but here are some likely general expectations — “pods” and all — so school boards and administrators can at least anticipate what’s coming and can act quickly when the time comes.

Instead of athletes having the chance to spend the past week in the weight room, which was the intent of saying it all could have started the day after the release, in most places they are waiting while schools scramble to meet Stage 1 requirements, gain approval from health and safety partners, gather parental permission slips, form their denary clusters, and assign school personnel as needed.

But that is a minor complaint, because in all likelihood, even with advance notice, some delays would have been inevitable. Perhaps, in hindsight, the IHSA could have set June 15 as the start date, giving most schools a shot at being on the same footing.

What doesn’t make sense, though, was the fact the IHSA only released the Stage 1 document. Where are the other stages? Did the health department review them, too? Was something not approved? Is that why the other stages were withheld? How many stages are there? When do they get enacted? The idea behind gaining health department approval was so it synced up with the Restore Illinois plan — yet “Stage 1” is for “Phase 3”?

Ill-fitting bureaucratic nomenclature aside, a more disconcerting part of this is that athletes and coaches don’t know what the next stage looks like nor when it could begin. In athletics, goal setting is an important part of training. Knowing when and what form the next stage looks like is crucial for the same acclimatization process these weight training provisions are supposed to serve.

The IHSA has done well in this crisis — making student safety a priority and being prudent in its decision-making. And, in this, it couldn’t act unilaterally, so it was beholden to the health department, though, to what degree, we don’t know.

Still, if the objective is to have athletes ready to go by the week of Aug. 24, a roadmap for getting there would be nice. Hopefully, Stage 1 was a trial run, and the entire return-to-play plan will be provided soon.