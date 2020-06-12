NEW YORK — The Detroit Tigers took a few more big swings at rebuilding their lineup.

After selecting Arizona State slugger Spencer Torkelson to open the Major League Baseball amateur draft Wednesday night, the Tigers used all five of their picks Thursday on hitters they envision joining him in Detroit.

Ohio State catcher Dillon Dingler led off the draft's second day as the No. 38 overall selection. The Tigers then took LSU outfielder Danny Cabrera 62nd overall, and Rice shortstop Trei Cruz — son of former big leaguer Jose Cruz Jr. and grandson of Jose Cruz — 11 picks later.

Detroit went back to Arizona State in the fourth round, taking Torkelson's switch-hitting teammate Gage Workman. So was fifth-rounder Colt Keith out of Biloxi High School in Mississippi.

"The first thing you're doing is trying to get impact," said Scott Pleis, Detroit's director of amateur scouting. "And then, it's hard to get bats if you don't jump up and get them, too. You start passing them, and everybody gobbles them up."

The Astros had to wait a while to make their first selection in this year's draft after having their first- and second-round picks stripped by Commissioner Rob Manfred as part of the team's punishment for breaking rules against using electronics to steal signs during games.

Houston took a pitcher from the Bronx at No. 72, hard-throwing Mount Saint Michael Academy right-hander Alex Santos. Houston wrapped up the two-day event by taking University of San Diego shortstop Shay Whitcomb at No. 160.

Miami went all pitching — already considered the strength in the upper levels of its system — with its six selections. Minnesota right-hander Max Meyer was the No. 3 overall pick to the Marlins. They followed with Oklahoma high school lefty Daxton Fulton (No. 40), Ball State righty Kyle Nicolas (No. 61), Coastal Carolina right-hander Zach McCambley (No. 75), Vanderbilt lefty Jake Eder (No. 104) and USC righty Kyle Hurt (No. 134).

The defending World Series champions took college pitchers with four of their six overall picks, taking Oklahoma right-hander Cade Cavalli at No. 22 overall, and then going with two other righties — LSU's Cole Henry (second round), and UCLA's Holden Powell — before selecting San Jacinto College North lefty Mitchell Parker with their final pick.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, MLB shaved the draft from three days and 40 rounds to two days and just five rounds. Normally, over 1,200 players would be selected.

This year, the hundreds of remaining undrafted ballplayers must wait until Sunday to sign with teams — but clubs can offer maximum signing bonuses of only $20,000.

"There's going to be a lot of great players that don't get drafted because of the cap, and my brother is even one of them," said catcher Austin Wells, the Yankees' first-round pick, whose brother, Carson Wells, a high school outfielder, wasn't selected.

"He just graduated, didn't get to play his senior year," Austin Wells said. "So you never know what could have happened there. He could have been drafted by the Yankees, too. You never know."

Players selected by the Chicago White Sox, the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals

Chicago White Sox

11. Garrett Crochet, LHP, Tennessee.

47. Jared Kelley, RHP, Refugio H.S., Texas.

83. Adisyn Coffey, RHP, Wabash Valley.

112. Kade Mechals, RHP, Grand Canyon.

142. Bailey Horn, LHP, Auburn.

Chicago Cubs

16. Ed Howard, SS, Mt. Carmel H.S., Chicago, Ill.

51. Burl Carraway, RHP, Dallas Baptist, H.S, Texas.

88. Jordan Nwogu, OF, Michigan.

117. Luke Little, LHP, San Jacinto North, Texas.

147. Koen Moreno, RHP, Panther Creek H.S., Cary, N.C.

St. Louis Cardinals

21.Jordan Walker, 3B, Decatur H.S., Decatur, Ga.

54. Masyn Winn, SS, Kingwood H.S., Texas.

63. Tink Hence, RHP, Watson Chapel H.S., Pine Bluff, Ark.

70. Alec Burleson, OF, East Carolina.

93. Levi Prater, LHP, Oklahoma.

122. Ian Bedell, RHP, Missouri.

152. L.J. Jones IV, OF, Long Beach St.