LOCAL UPDATE

Mac’s Men’s Monday Night League: From the gold tees, Bob Downs shot a 39 and Jim Mallery had a 33 net on a 7 handicap as 19th Hole scored a 141 to 145 victory over Illini Tap on Monday at Baker Park. Matt Costenson’s 33 was a low net. Josh Ince had a 36 from the blue tees as TMS Storage tied VDV Building at 154. Cernos improved to 4-0, shooting a 148 while its opponent Johnson Appliance forfeited with only two players in its lineup.

Travel baseball: IVC Ghosts 8U defeated Kewanee A’s 8U 24-23 on Tuesday in Chillicothe.

Augustana College: Steve Schafer, a 2001 graduate from Augustana, has been tabbed to become the 16th head men's basketball coach in Viking history, the college announced. Schafer will replace Grey Giovanine, who retired on May 5 of this year after compiling a record of 433-150 in 21 seasons. A native of Batavia, Illinois, Schafer was a member of the Augustana men's basketball team from 1997 through 2000 but his playing time was limited by injuries. He served as a student-assistant for the men's program under Giovanine in his senior year of 2000-01. Schafer completed a five-year stint as the head men's basketball coach and director of athletics at Benedictine-Mesa University in Mesa, Arizona.

RACIAL EQUALITY

West Virginia: Placed defensive coordinator Vic Koenning on administrative leave after a series of insensitive remarks against Hispanics were attributed to him, a player alleged in a social media post.

MAJOR SPORTS REPORT

Detroit Lions: Martha Firestone Ford is stepping down as principal owner. Ford's daughter, Sheila Ford Hamp, 68, is taking over as the team's principal owner and chairman.

Atlanta Dream: Announced Tuesday that Tiffany Hayes, a 2018 all-WNBA first-team selection, said she will not play this season. Hayes said sitting out "is in my best interest with everything going on right now."

Bentley University: Women's basketball coach Barbara Stevens, 65, is retiring after a four-decade run that included more than 1,000 wins, the 2014 NCAA Division II national championship, and recent election to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Soccer pay: A federal judge has denied a request by American women's soccer players to allow an immediate appeal of his decision to throw out their claim of unequal pay against the U.S. Soccer Federation. A trial will be Sept. 15.

Minor Leagues: Fifteen teams have filed a lawsuit alleging breach of contract by insurance providers after being denied claims for business-interruption insurance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

OBITUARY

Liam Treadwell, an English jockey who rode a horse with odds of 100-1 to victory in the Grand National Steeplechase in 2009, has died. He was 34. Police are investigating, treating Treadwell’s death as unexplained, Britain's Press Association reported.

CORONAVIRUS IMPACT

Los Angeles Lakers: Guard Avery Bradley has decided to sit out the NBA's upcoming resumption of the season in Florida. He has a 6-year-old son with a history of respiratory illnesses.

Denver Nuggets: All-Star forward Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets has tested positive and is quarantining in his native Serbia.

Women’s soccer: U.S. national team players Megan Rapinoe, Tobin Heath and Christen Press have opted out of the National Women's Soccer League tournament kicking off this weekend in Utah. Heath and Press cited concerns about the coronavirus.

Chicago State: Dropping its baseball program to save an estimated $500,000 a year and will replace it with men's soccer.

Bowdoin College and UMass Boston: Canceled their fall sports schedules due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both schools compete in Division III. Bowdoin has 31 varsity teams. UMass Boston has 18.

Baylor University: Five more athletes have tested positive for a total of eight.

University of Iowa: Nine athletes, coaches or staff have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week. That accounts for nearly one-quarter of the 40 tests conducted in that time frame.

Boston College: Football players began returning to the school Monday.

Rutgers: Two football players have tested positive.

Sailing: Caleb Paine, the only American sailor to win a medal in the last two Olympics, says he's ending his campaign for the postponed Tokyo Games to focus on the America's Cup. Paine is a crewman with American Magic, the New York Yacht Club's entry in the 36th America's Cup.

Corinthians: Players of Brazilian soccer team picked up personal protection equipment against COVID-19 after tests showed 21 out of its 27 players had contracted the disease.

National Hockey League: Columbus and Pittsburgh will not be one of the NHL's hub cities. Las Vegas is now considered the U.S. favorite to host NHL playoff games, unless two Canadian cities are selected. University of Wisconsin: Two athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 and are self-isolating.

ATP: Men's tennis tour says it is continuing to "plan and adjust" its precautions and protocols related to the coronavirus pandemic with an eye to its planned Aug. 14 resumption of competition.

Twin Cities Marathon: Will be held virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions in Minnesota.

Monmouth Park: Will reopen for simulcast wagering and sports betting on July 2, with live horse racing returning the following day.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Two unidentified players have tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered.

U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame: Postponed its 2020 induction ceremony.

World Karate Federation: Championships will now take place from Nov. 16-21, 2021, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

From local reports and wire services