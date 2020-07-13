A private funeral service was conducted Sunday for Shaune W. Lewis, the Kewanee High School boys basketball coach who died July 2, leaving a wife and a son. Pastor Stephen McGough conducted the service.

The funeral culminated three days of remembrances and memorials for the man fondly remembered as "Coach Lew." Memorials continued to be posted on social media, celebrating his contributions to the community as a supporter of KHS athletics and as a businessman at Lewis Auto Body Shop.

Lewis, who had been head varsity coach for five seasons, went 93-60, winning Class 2A regionals in 2016 and 2017. Last season’s team went 27-5, winning the Colomone Classic, taking second in the Marseilles holiday tournament and winning the Three Rivers Conference East Division title. It was the most wins by a KHS team since Mike Kirkham’s 1986 team went 27-4 and reached the state Class A quarterfinals.

Lewis died July 2 at age 47 at a Davenport hospital after experiencing a medical episode while behind the wheel during a preliminary late model race at Davenport Speedway. A lifelong motorsports enthusiast, Lewis raced his No. 44X at both Davenport and at Rock Island’s Bullring.

On Friday night at Davenport Speedway, the IMCA SportMods feature race from July 2 that was postponed from that evening was run as a tribute. Lewis was credited for placing 25th, while Justin Kay of Wheatland, Iowa, was the winner.

On Saturday morning and afternoon, a public visitation was held at the KHS Auditorium.

Kewanee High School sports fans, lifelong friends and fellow coaches arrived to offer condolences to the family.

The lobby of the auditorium was filled with mementos from Lewis’ coaching and racing career, as well as photos from his family life. His racing helmet was on display.

A large photograph of him coaching in the KHS huddle met the visitors as the line snaked around tables filled with other items.

Visitors were asked to leave messages of remembrance on construction paper basketballs. Near the guest register there was a collection box for donations to a college fund for his surviving son, Blaise, an incoming freshman at KHS.

The auditorium stage was adorned with basketballs while a photograph slideshow played overhead, the school’s logo and mascot were projected on the wall.

Surviving family members, including Shaune’s wife, Rhonda, and his parents, Richard and Diana Lewis of Kewanee, his brother Chad and his sister MacKenzee wore orange shirts — the color of the family business as well as the school — while greeting well-wishers and exchanged hugs with close friends.

Lewis was born Feb. 28, 1973, in Kewanee. He graduated from Kewanee High School in 1991 and attended Black Hawk College. He played basketball on teams coached by Jim Peck. He married Rhonda Kersey on Oct. 7, 2000, having been together since 1991.

Lewis’ coaching career stretched 25 years, going back to leading teams at Central Junior High. He was a referee for many years. He then coached the underclassman teams at KHS before being promoted to varsity assistant. He was named head coach in 2015.