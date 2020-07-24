SANDY, Utah — The Chicago Red Stars advanced to the Challenge Cup final a year after finishing as the runnerup for the National Women’s Soccer League championship.

The game will be Sunday. Chicago will face the Houston Dash.

The Red Stars advanced with a victory on Wednesday. Bianca St. Georges and Rachel Hill scored early and the Red Stars held off determined Sky Blue 3-2.

The Dash, who had never made the playoffs in seven seasons in the league, defeated the Portland Thorns 1-0 in the earlier semifinal.

The sixth-seeded Red Stars, who had only scored two goals in the tournament before the semifinal, built a 3-0 lead in the game but No. 7 Sky Blue threatened with a pair of late goals.

"I think that was a big goal of ours heading into the game, we knew we hadn't had the offensive production that we wanted the whole tournament, only scoring two goals up to this," said Savannah McCaskill, who scored in the 60th minute. "So the past few days we've been working with each other to get each other's movements down, and we just really wanted to come out and put some balls in the back of the net."

"I mean, we made it a lot harder on ourselves than we needed to," Chicago coach Rory Dames said. "And I'm sure we'll pay the price for that part of the game on Sunday from the effort we had to put at the end. But that's how you learn."

The Red Stars did not start Casey Short, who had one of the Chicago's two goals heading into Wednesday night's semifinal. The team announced shortly before kickoff that she had picked up an injury in training the day before.