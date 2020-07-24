The Illinois Elementary School Association announced Friday that its board of directors was unanimous in voting to cancel the regular season and state series for fall sports.

"We know that there will be many people within the school system who will applaud this decision and there will be many who will be strongly opposed," the IESA said in making the announcement.

The board met in a special session on Thursday. The IESA said the discussion focused on whether fall activities could be held under limitations placed on schools and activities by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

"In particular, the mandate that there can be no physical contact between athletes and that students must be socially distanced (6 ft. of separation) makes the administration and conduct of games and contests very difficult and in some cases impossible to adhere to the mandates," the IESA said.

The sports affected by this decision are boys and girls golf, boys baseball, girls softball and boys and girls softball.

The IESA felt it needed to make the decision quickly as the start of practices for those seasons was approaching. Girls softball was to start Monday, July 27. Baseball and cross country was to start Aug. 3.

The IESA said it would not try to reschedule these activities later in the school year, saying uncertainty about high school sports scheduling was a factor.

The board postponed a decision on girls basketball until its August meeting. Girls basketball is scheduled to start Aug. 31.

The board reviewed and approved a plan by its advisory committee to conduct speech contests during the 2020-21 school year.

ill receive information at a later date. No decisions regarding any other activities were made.

The IESA, in making the announcement, distinguished itself from summer youth activities, which are ongoing as part of Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan.

"While there are plenty of youth league baseball and softball teams playing games and tournaments this summer, many are not adhering to the same stringent guidelines," the IESA said. "Because summer leagues and travel ball are taking place, this may make the decision of the IESA Board of Directors seem odd. The difference is that schools will be held to the IDPH mandates and the youth summer contests are not."

The IESA said it would make little sense for the IESA to have activities that were in conflict with state agencies that have regulatory control over schools. The IESA is a not-for-profit organization, not an agency of the state government.

"At the end of the day, we work with junior high and middle school students," the IESA said in the announcement. "They are not professional athletes; they are not college athletes; they are not even high school athletes. They will not be missing out on any college scholarships. These are mainly 12-14 year old kids who will have many more opportunities to participate (perhaps even later this school year in other activities). We recognize that athletics play a huge role in the lives of students. Activities, despite their importance in the development of students, can never take precedence over the health and safety of those same students as well as the health and safety of contest officials, game management, and parents/fans who attend contests. The IESA Board of Directors made a difficult decision but in the end they simply felt that there are too many unknowns to proceed safely at this level of play."