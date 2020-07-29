LOCAL SPORTS REPORT

Southern Professional Hockey League: Planning a mid-to-late December start of the 2020-2021 regular season. The Quad City Storm and Peoria Rivermen are both league members.

Cordova International Raceway: The 67th Annual O’Reilly Auto Parts World Series of Drag Racing at Cordova International Raceway has been postponed and rescheduled for Aug. 27-29, 2021. State rules limiting attendance at events was cited as the reason. The raceway also announced that it would host the Bracket Bonanza on Aug. 28-29 that will feature an increased payout for bracket racers on Friday. Saturday includes an IHRA points race where winners earn the prestigious Ironman trophy. Saturday fans will see Fire-Breathing Jet Cars, the Victory Nostalgia Super Stocks, Nostalgia Pro Stocks and Nostalgia Gassers along with intense bracket racing to claim the IHRA Ironman in Top Eliminator, Modified, Sportsman, Quick 16 and Junior Dragsters. Gates open at 11 a.m., Friday, August 28, and 9 a.m., Saturday August 29. Pricing for participants ranges from $35 -$125. Spectator and crew admission is $15 Friday and $20 Saturday. Children age 6-12 admission is $5 Friday and Saturday.

Davenport Speedway: Alex VerVynck of Kewanee was 24th in the IMCA SportMods feature on Friday. Features winners were Spender Diercks of Davenport in the IMCA Modifieds, Jarett Franzen of Maquoteka, Iowa, in SportMods, Justin Kay of Wheatland, Iowa, in the Late Models, Nick Hixon of Orion in the Street Stocks and Joe Lafrenz of Davenport in the Sports Compacts.

Bullring at Rock Island County Fairgrounds: Will run the Greg Durbin Memorial on Sunday, Aug. 2. Durbin, who passed away in January at the age of 41, was a three-time IMCA Modified champion at East Moline. The IMCA Modified feature pays $2,008 to win and is a qualifying event for the 2020 Fast Shafts All-Star Invitational ballot. Pit gates open at 2:30 p.m. and the grandstand opens at 3:30 p.m. Hot laps are at 5:30 p.m. with racing to follow. Reserved grandstand seating is $15, with general admission $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and free for kids ages eight and under. Pit passes are $30 or $15 for kids.

MAJOR SPORTS REPORT

Chicago Sky: Kahleah Copper and Azura Stevens had 21 points apiece and the Chicago Sky beat the Los Angeles Sparks 96-78 on Tuesday night. Cheyenne Parker added 12 points and Allie Quigley, Courtney Vandersloot and Gabby Williams scored 11 apiece for Chicago (2-0). Vandersloot finished with 10 assists. Stevens and Copper each grabbed a career-high nine rebounds. Chicago is tied with Seattle and Washington atop the league standings.

Patrick Mahomes: The Super Bowl MVP and star quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs is joining the ownership group of the Kansas City Royals. Mahomes was once a baseball prospect and was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in 2014, who said: "I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in the community, which is something I'm excited to do." Mahomes' baseball ties run deep. His father Pat pitched in more than 300 big league games, mostly as a reliever.

New England Patriots: Linebacker Dont'a Hightower said Tuesday that he is opting out of the 2020 season, highlighting a list of several Patriots who will sit out because of health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic. The NFL and the players association agreed last week to an opt-out clause for the upcoming season, with those who choose to voluntarily sit out receiving a $150,000 stipend and those with medical opt outs receiving $350,000 rather than their contractual salary.

Anaheim Ducks: Left wing Sonny Milano has agreed to a two-year, $3.4 million contract extension.Milano, acquired in a February trade from Columbus, contributed two goals and three assists in nine games with the Ducks before the coronavirus pandemic ended their season.

WNBA: Minnesota Lynx’s Sylvia Fowles became the league’s career rebounding leader, grabbing a missed 3-point shot by Seattle Storm’s Breanna Stewart in the closing seconds of the first half. Fowles moved past former teammate and current Lynx assistant coach Rebekkah Brunson into first with 3,357. Fowles finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds, but the Storm won 90-66. Stewart had 18 points and 10 rebounds.

MSL: Tyler Miller made a key save in the third round of the penalty shootout, Chase Gasper scored the winning shot in the fifth round and Minnesota United advanced past the Columbus Crew in the MLS is Back tournament Tuesday night. Minnesota and Columbus played to a 1-1 draw in regulation, but the Loons were a perfect 5-for-5 in the shootout and Miller came up with the one big save needed. Minnesota United will face San Jose in the quarterfinals of the tournament on Saturday.

Ball State: Filled one of three open dates on its football schedule by announcing plans to open the season Sept. 12 at Iowa State of the Big 12.

OBITUARY

Rodrigo Rodrigues, a Brazilian TV host who worked for ESPN, has died at age 45, two weeks after contracting COVID-19. A fan favorite for his humorous style leading sports programs, Rodrigues was hospitalized on Saturday in Rio de Janeiro after feeling nausea and disorientation. Doctors found he had a cerebral venous blood clot, one of the possible bodily responses to an infection by the new coronavirus. Rodrigues had surgery on Sunday and was in an induced coma.

CORONAVIRUS IMPACT

World Sevens Series rugby: Joint events in Dubai from Nov. 26-28 and in Cape Town from Dec. 4-6 have been cut because of the "ongoing and dynamic global nature of the COVID-19 pandemic." The 2020 series was curtailed and New Zealand declared champions of the men's and women's titles after sports around the world were shuttered in March.

University of Texas: Has no active coronavirus infections on the football team or among the volleyball and men's and women's basketball team players on campus, athletic director Chris Del Conte said Tuesday.

Arizona: Suspended junior offensive lineman Edgar Burrola for violating school coronavirus protocols.

Cleveland Browns: Launched "Browns Live: Training Camp," on Aug. 14. The online site will give fans "an up-close and personal look at camp." The two-hour show will be broadcast on all the team's social media platforms and show clips from practice and interviews with players, coaches and alumni.

Austin: Public health authority said the city was "caught a little off guard" by the recent announcement by Texas that the school planned to allow 50% stadium capacity at Longhorns football games this fall. Travis County Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott spoke with county commissioners Tuesday, and said it's hard to imagine allowing a crowd of any size watching a game.

Atlanta Falcons: Placed rookie safety Jaylinn Hawkins on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list.

Dallas Cowboys: Veteran cornerback Maurice Canady and undrafted rookie receiver Stephen Guidry have opted out of playing for the Dallas Cowboys this season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Placed starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor and first-year offensive lineman Ryan Pope on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list.

NCAA: Allowing all major college football teams to begin their seasons as early as Aug. 29.

Summit League: Pushing back the start of fall sports to Sept. 23.

Toray Pan Pacific Open: Women’s pro tennis event that had already been postponed from September because of the COVID-19 outbreak has been canceled.

Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference: Moved most fall sports until the spring, including football. The MIAC joined the majority of its NCAA Division III peers, postponing competition in cross country, football, soccer and volleyball. Tennis teams will be permitted to compete against conference opponents this fall in accordance with campus, state, NCAA and MIAC health directives. That sport is deemed low risk for coronavirus transmission.

Tennessee Titans: Placed their top draft pick, offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson, on the COVID-19/reserve list.

Buffalo Bills: Starting defensive tackle Star Lotulelei is voluntarily opting out.

Iowa: Paused its men's basketball workouts for 14 days after two players tested positive.

Ohio State: Will limit home crowds to about 20,000 and prohibit tailgating.

New Jersey Athletic Conference: The Division III conference announced the suspension of all fall sports.

Atlanta Falcons: Selected a 40-member cheerleading squad following their first virtual tryouts. The 38 women and two men earned their spots in online tryouts. This is the first time since 1989 the Falcons have had male cheerleaders.

From local reports and wire services