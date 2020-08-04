Kewanee High School volleyball coach and student council adviser Claire Nichols resigned Monday to accept a teaching position at Geneseo High School.

She will teach earth science and the science of crime scene investigations this fall.

"It’s a good move for myself and my family," said Nichols, who will not have any extracurricular duties at Geneseo.

Nichols, nee Hermie, is a Wethersfield High School grad and Monmouth College grad who will complete her master’s degree in STEM leadership in January. She did her student teaching at Geneseo.

She spent two seasons coaching the Kewanee freshman, two seasons coaching the sophomore team and two seasons coaching the varsity. She was 26-44-1 at the varsity level.

She informed team members about the change, though because it was timed during the vacation season, not all the contacts were made face-to-face.

Because of the Illinois High School Association’s modified schedule, girls volleyball will be moved to the spring.

"We had a lot of girls in all summer," Nichols said. "Now they’ve the added months to get ready and improve. I think they’ll be in pretty good shape if they keep working as hard as they did this summer."

Nichols said the experience at Kewanee has been positive.

"I love Kewanee, it was a great first home," she said. "I’m thankful for the opportunity to coach at Kewanee High School. Really enjoyed it. Had a lot of great girls I was fortunate to coach. Great support from parents, administration."

She said the decision to leave was difficult.

As a collegiate player, she was a leading blocker for the Monmouth College team. As a coach at Kewanee, Nichols followed Casie Douglas, who had coached five previous seasons and is a part-time teacher in District 229.

Kewanee now has two varsity coaching positions open, athletics director Tim Atwell said. The other is boys basketball, resulting from the July 2 death of Shaune Lewis. The search process for the boys basketball is ongoing, Atwell said.