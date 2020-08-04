Athletic directors began the first hard look at facilities, transportation restrictions and schedules as they assembled a short-notice plan to meet the Illinois High School Association’s modified calendar for the 2020-21 school year.

The IHSA presented a return-to-play plan last Wednesday after adhering to Phase 4 guidelines from the Illinois Department of Public Health and communications with the state’s deputy governor for education.

The first stage allows sports with a low-risk of coronavirus transmission — golf, tennis, cross country and girls swimming — to start practices Aug. 10 and holding contests through Oct. 17. Football and girls volleyball were moved to the spring.

At Kewanee High School, Tim Atwell devoted his day to a video conference with sports administrators at other schools, started juggling logistics for hosting golf and tennis meets and was met with the first cancellation on the schedule: Rock Falls called off its invitational cross country meet Aug. 25 at Centennial Park.

"Other than the golf invitationals you can pretty much hold a golf meet; we can get those in," Atwell said. "Cross country, it just depends on how many teams you have invited. Do it in waves. Hopefully, we can do this with minimal changes."

Atwell said he learned that IHSA staff members assigned to individual fall sports are supposed to provide additional guidelines by Friday.

Kewanee’s fall sports coaches started the process of forming teams:

First-year golf coach Kandice Hansen will start with 10 a.m. practices Aug. 10 and 11, then move to 3:30 p.m. practices on Aug. 12, 13, 14. Interested players are to meet at the driving range at Baker Park and bring their own golf clubs and balls.

Chad Palm said the cross country team will have two-hour long practices starting 8 a.m. Aug. 10, meeting in the parking lot behind the high school. Students need to be dressed to run while physicals and forms need to be on file in the high school office, or they can be brought to practice if they are completed and signed.

"I am excited that our season is going to happen," Palm said in an email. "It helps bring some normalcy back to the kids' daily lives, even as school is going to look different to start the year. I am really happy for our four seniors. … It is important that they get to finish their cross country careers together."

The athletic directors from the Lincoln Trail Conference met Monday at Windmont Park in Kewanee.

"We’re reinventing the wheel every day, it seems like," said Stark County AD Scott Paxson before the meeting.

He said the LTC’s standing agreement to play nonconference games with the Prairieland Conference gives both leagues flexibility to adjust schedules in the spring. "That’s going to work out well," he said.

Cross country is a different matter. The conference usually holds a big meet for the varsity boys and girls teams to determine its champion. But gatherings of more than 50 people are not permitted under the restrictions.

"We don’t have a conference schedule for cross country," Paxson said. "Do we want to create one? Do we make more dual meets, or (have some with) three schools?"

Stark County’s own cross country program has experienced success in recent years, but it’s been a road schedule. "You know, we’ve never hosted a cross country meet," Paxson said. "But I think on our school grounds we could figure out a route to get that done for one year."

Wethersfield AD Jeff Parsons said the league will not hold conference tournaments this year for boys and girls basketball and will schedule girls games on Monday and Wednesday nights and boys games on Tuesday and Friday nights starting a week after Christmas.

Parsons said he hopes he can present the Wade Keller Invitational as a series of games over a two-week period in the open portion of the schedule after Nov. 30, though that will depend on interest from other schools.

"The LTC ADs are a bunch of great guys," Parsons said. "We had 100 percent attendance last night. They’re willing to do whatever it takes to get our kids competing within the right guidelines. It’s gonna be a pain in the neck — won’t lie to you about that — but we’re gonna get it done."