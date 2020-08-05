Western Conference playoffs

Best of Five Series: Chicago 1, Edmonton 1

Up next: Game 3 Wed, Game 4 Fri, Game 5 Sat.

Western Conference Round Robin

0-1, 0 points, in second place

Up next: Thu vs. Vegas, Sun vs. Dallas

In Toronto: Sebastian Aho scored twice in the third period while James Reimer was strong in net to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-1 on Tuesday night and sweep the Stanley Cup qualifier series.

Other games: J.T. Miller had a goal and an assist and Vancouver beat Minnesota 4-3 to even their qualifying series at a win each. Auston Matthews and John Tavares scored and the Maple Leafs beat the Blue Jackets 3-0 to even their best-of-five qualifying series at one game. Ryan Johansen had a goal and an assist, Jusse Saros stopped 24 shots and the Predators beat the Coyotes 4-2 to even their Stanley Cup qualifier series. Jordan Eberle scored twice, including the go-ahead goal, and the Islanders rallied to a 4-2 win over the Panthers and take a 2-0 lead in their best-of-five NHL preliminary round playoff series on Tuesday. Sean Monahan had a goal and two assists while Cam Talbot finished with 33 saves to help the Flames beat the Jets 6-2 in Game 3 of their Stanley Cup qualifier series Tuesday night.