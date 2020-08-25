Kewanee High School opened the girls tennis season Monday with a match played in 90-degree temperatures. Iced down towels and water bottles were as essential as racquets and balls.

One player retired because of the heat.

On the perspiration drenched blue courts at Northeast Park, East Peoria squeaked out a 5-4 victory over Kewanee.

In addition, it was also Kewanee’s first experience with the new coronavirus protocols, which required participants to only handle their own set of balls for service, using racquets or their feet to otherwise push opponent’s balls to the other side of the net.

The two schools split the singles matches.

At No. 1, Kewanee’s Nancy Guerrero survived the longest of the opening matches, beating Becca Bond 8-6.

At No. 2, Kewanee’s Sarah Monroe defeated Jesie Berns 8-3.

Kewanee’s other singles victory came at No. 6, where Kyra Shimmin beat Grace Calvin 8-0.

East Peoria’s singles victories were No. 3 Kaylie Hamnel over Maya Davis 8-2, No. 4 Allyson McEllyea 8-4 over Corrianne Ince and No. 5 Sophia Zacorias over Mikaela Goffrier 8-0.

In doubles play, Kewanee’s No. 1 team of Monroe and Davis beat Bond and Berns 9-3.

East Peoria won the other two matches, with Hamnel and McEllyah beating Ince and Shimmin 8-5 while Jacy Durdel and Caitlyn Windel defeated Abbi Butcher and Ahtziri Castillo 9-7.