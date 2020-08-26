BMW Championship marshals will be busy this week. But they won’t be raising their arms to hush spectators because there won’t be any. You know why: COVID-19 protocols.

The marshals will be entrusted to help the PGA Tour’s top players find their stray drives.

"The rough is thick and gnarly," said Mike Bruni, the tournament chairman and a decades-long member at Olympia Fields Country Club, which is returning to the national spotlight.

Dustin Johnson was freaky-good last week at the Northern Trust, lapping the field by 11 shots at TPC Boston and making five eagles. He expects Olympia Fields to yield fewer circled scores.

"Olympia Fields is a real golf course," he said. "It’s tough and you’re not going to make a ton of birdies. You need to drive it in the fairway."

Last year the field feasted at Medinah, taking advantage of soft conditions. Justin Thomas won at 25 under. With the Chicago area dry and no rain expected until Friday, the greens will be "very firm," competitor Brendan Steele said. "With the slope and speed of the greens, it will be dicey."

Tiger Woods is one of six past champions in the field, but that won’t necessarily give him or any of the others an advantage. Woods won this event twice at Cog Hill — five times if you count the Western Open, which the BMW replaced. Johnson won at Cog Hill and Crooked Stick in Indiana. Rory McIlroy also triumphed at Crooked Stick. Jason Day and Marc Leishman won at Conway Farms, and Billy Horschel took the hardware at Cherry Hills in Colorado.

Olympia Fields is a new course for most, but not all, of the pros. Bryson DeChambeau won the 2015 U.S. Amateur there, throttling Derek Bard 7 and 6 in his final match.

Matthew Wolff was low man at the 2018 Fighting Illini Invitational at Olympia Fields, firing 65-69-70 for Oklahoma State. Cal’s Collin Morikawa, who won the PGA Championship earlier this month, finished one shot behind.

And four players in this week’s field — Woods, Adam Scott, Paul Casey and Charles Howell III — played there in the 2003 U.S. Open, won by Jim Furyk.

A slew of big names is missing. Consider who did not make the cut: Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose and Phil Mickelson, who shot a 61 on Monday in his PGA Tour Champions debut.

Olympia Fields hosted the 1920 Western Open, five years after it was founded. (The first club president: Hall of Fame college football coach Amos Alonzo Stagg.) Walter Hagen and Jack Nicklaus won Western Opens at Olympia Fields, and Hagen and Jerry Barber won PGA Championships. Danielle Kang won a thrilling Women’s PGA Championship in 2017, sinking what she called "the hardest two-footer I’ve ever had to putt" to edge Brooke Henderson.

The North Course checked in at No. 75 in Golf Digest’s latest "America’s 100 Greatest" ranking. A $2.9 million restoration improved conditioning and bunkering and unearthed some bunkers that were pivotal to Willie Parker’s original parkland design.

Club members are thrilled the tour will use the course’s "traditional" routing, as they play it every day, with a 510-yard 18th hole and a green fronted by four bunkers.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.