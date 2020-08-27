TOULON — Runners and coaches from Annawan-Wethersfield and Stark County were so exuberant about starting their cross-country seasons — any and all adjustments were worthwhile.

Push the start of the dual meet back to 6 p.m. to avoid cancellation because of the 90-degree temperatures? That was a no-brainer.

Run on a shortened course that Stark County improvised, because it had never hosted meets before? That works.

"It’s just been fun with all the restrictions, and all they’ve been through, ’cause they’re all track kids too," Stark County coach Bob Renneck said. "To be able to finally let them come out here, do what they do best and feel good, I just feel great for them to have that opportunity to shine a little bit."

When word came that the meet would run, A-W coach Creston Fenn said his team responded, having practiced under sprinklers the day before. "Today, we weren’t sure we were going to have it. I had a whole bunch of people in chat, and also in my classroom. Once I told them we were running, and they were ‘Yes!’ and walking out of the room pumping their fists, they were excited to be out here no matter the conditions. Really proud of them."

Long shadows alongside the school provided a cool place to prepare before the start and there was even a breeze with the onset of evening.

The course, 2.08 miles long, snaked around the baseball and softball diamonds, around the football field and even alongside a corn field — uneven but firm drought-scorched grass that had a steep incline before the final circuit traced around the baseball field’s warning track.

They employed the dugouts at the baseball diamond as shaded staging areas for the two teams. Ingenious, given the conditions.

The diamond was enclosed for the start and finish at home plate. That let spectators watch through chain link fence while still maintaining social distance.

As a bonus, both schools went home happy. Annawan-Wethersfield had two individual champions while Stark County showed its depth with two team titles, winning the girls race 27-29 and the boys race 22-35.

The coaches — Fenn and Renneck — essentially ran two races themselves. They were ecstatic as they dashed back and forth to stages along the course, then back and forth again, exhorting their runners; encouragement that fountained forth as if it had been stoppered up for the last five months or more.

Which it had, of course.

They were running — and it was a treat.

It was a stunning debut for Annawan-Wethersfield freshman runner Kennady Anderson, a volleyball player who switched to cross country because of the modified seasons. She ran the course in 14 minutes, 32 seconds — finishing a full minute ahead of the rest of the field. She took the final incline into the ballfield at full stride as she stretched out her lead.

"She didn’t get any summer running in, or anything like that because of everything that happened at the end, right?" Fenn said. "OK, there’s no volleyball. But there’s cross country.

"We knew she was a special runner from her pedigree in junior high. It doesn’t surprise me at all. She ran like a veteran out there. She looked smooth. She looked confident. She looked like a competitor out there."

A-W sophomore Danielle Johnson, an all-conference runner last season, matched Anderson’s pace during the first mile and finished second in 15:36.

Stark County junior Ashley Orrick got out to a fast start, taking the initial lead, with Anderson and Johnson right on her heels as they passed the water station before the downward slope into the softball fields on the first loop. But Orrick retired from the race in the second lap, favoring her left foot.

Stark County’s depth then showed itself, taking five of the next six spots. Lena Becker was third in 15:44, Alyssa Dyken fourth in 16:20, Paige Rewarts fifth in 16:27, Riley Menssen seventh in 17:23, Trinity Shimmin eighth in 17:54 and McKenzie Stahl 10th in 19:47.

Renneck was pleased his team came back after Orrick’s injury. "That’s what’s great about this sport," he said. "Everybody counts. Everybody’s important. Team came back, pulled out a win."

For A-W, freshman Zoey Vance was sixth in 17:11, senior Cora Rusk was ninth in 18:18 and junior Riley Demay was 11th in 21:13.

The boys race belonged to sophomore Coy McKibbon. He grabbed the early lead and held it, coming into the chute as the setting sun cast the scene in hues of hazy yellow. His time was 13:01.

"Go in there with a hard tempo," Fenn said. "Loved that he picked it up with that last mile. Just like we talk about. He’s a textbook runner. I tell him what to do, and he’ll do it. He runs like a veteran."

Stark County’s Caden Daum led a pack of trailing teammates, then late made several attempts to close the distance when the course snaked around tight turns. But McKibbon’s long stride served well in the open stretches toward the finish.

Daum was second in 13:06. Stark County’s Alex Welch was third in 13:25 and Peyton Stahl was fourth in 13:31.

"On the guys’ side, they put a lot of work in," Renneck said. "Great to see them all come in so well, so close."

A-W’s Aiden Early was fifth in 14:08, SC’s Brett Browning was sixth in 14:37, SC’s Colby Carroll was seventh in 14:38, A-W’s Kashev Jaswell was eighth in 14:54, SC’s Jack Winans was ninth in 15:33 and A-W’s Zach Kulisek was 10th in 15:51 and Adam Gerber 11th in 19:01.