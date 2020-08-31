FAIRBURY — With a big Labor Day weekend for racers and fans in Central Illinois on the horizon, 120 race teams from five states journeyed to the Fairbury Speedway Saturday night. Helping entice drivers was the 24th edition of the "Pappy and Bob Allen Memorial."

The feature event was stellar as it took the entire race to decide the winner. A pass on the final lap did the trick for Scott James, who got the lead just in time and held it for the final few yards to take the checkered flag in the late model event.

"I have been racing for 25 years," said the driver known as the "Silver Shark." "To win here is a feather in my cap. We got rained out today and decided to come back to Fairbury. It has been a dream to win at this track."

On the green flag, Allen Weisser and Scott Schmitt raced side by side before Weisser led the first two circuits. Schmitt, running the top side, moved ahead to take over with Weisser, James, Eric Smith and Mike Spatola following.

Weisser, looking for his first Fairbury late model win of the year, reclaimed the lead on lap 12. As Weisser worked his way by lapped traffic, James was able to get past Schmitt for second place.

James quickly closed in on Weisser when the track cleared a bit. With the checkered flag in site, James was able to pull beside Weisser and pull ahead to win the race by .04 seconds at the finish.

Schmitt was third with Spatola and Schmitt completing the top five. Mike Provenzano (hard charger), track champion McKay Wenger, Kevin Weaver, Mike Mataragas and Rickey Frankel made up the second five.

A time of 12.846 seconds gave Jay Morris the quick time as 25 late models made qualifying runs. Weisser, Schmitt and James were the night’s heat race winners. The semi-feature went to Jeffrey Ledford.

Brenden Heizer won the heat race and the 10-lap feature in the evening's first racing class. Heizer claimed his seventh Kid Modz Racing Series win of the year with Audrey Gerberding in second.

Austin Friedman turned a lap of 14.819 seconds for fast time with 12 drivers in attendance for the CR Towing Sportsman event. Tommy Duncan and Brandon Pralle, subbing for Anthony Craven, were the heat race.

Duncan was able to lead flag to flag in picking up his fourth win of the year in the 15-lap feature. He also wrapped up the track championship.

"Those young drivers are good and they race with respect," Duncan said. " It has been alot of fun racing with them."

Pralle took second with Friedman coming in third. After experiencing mechanical problems in hot laps and his heat race, Lyndon Whitfill charged through the field to take fourth and earn the hardcharger award. Jim Farley III was fifth and was followed by Matt Ramer, Brendan Ramer, Makinzi Semmens, Steve Mattingly and Alex Wilson completed the top 10.

There were 42 modified drivers in attendance for their 25-lap race. Mike McKinney toured the speedway with a lap of 13.662 seconds to take the quick time. McKinney, Nick Allen, Michael Ledford and Tyler Nicely won heat races. Chris Smith and Dave Lilja advanced to the feature by winning their B-main.

McKinney took the lead at the drop of the green flag as Allen Weisser and Ledford dueled for second. Many of the drivers settled to run on the bottom and middle groove on a slick track, while the 15-year-old Ledford threw his machine on the top side.

After a caution flag fell with five laps to go, Ledford made the cushion work and overtook Weisser for second. Ledford challenged McKinney for the lead and showed the nose of his machine. Another caution fell with three laps to and the field went to a single file restart.

As the two gladiators took the white flag, McKinney went to the top in turns three and four hoping to slow Ledford. Ledford went to the bottom and pulled alongside of McKinney, but as flagman Jim Whittington waved the checkered flag McKinney was able to hang on and nip Ledford by .018 seconds at the line.

"Mikey stole the show there," McKinney said. "I started off good and the car began to tighten up. Allen started to drive by me and Mikey showed me his nose on the last restart. It’s really a huge win for our team. We are doing everything we can to battle for the national championship."

Weisser, taking his second straight modified track title finished in the third position, followed by Dan Rork with a fine performance and Bobby Stremme. Bob Pohlman led the second five with Kyle Hammer (hard charger), Brad DeYoung, Dillion Nusbaum and Dave Lilja in tow.

The speedway welcomed 27 street stock drivers with current national point leader and last week’s winner Terry Reed turning a lap of 15.352 seconds to take the fast time. Zack Zuberbier, Andy Zahnd and Cody Clubb won their heat races, while Reed took the B-main.

Zuberbier was able to lead the entire 15 laps but had to contend with RJ Akers and Matt Fabrizius in the final laps. At the finish, Zuberier won by 5-100ths of a second in another exciting finish on the night.

"I wasn’t the best, but we made it work," Zuberbier said after winning his second feature of the season. "I saw Matt and was able to get back by him. It’s good to rave with him."

Akers, Fabrizius, Eric Boudreau, Matt Maier, Don Hilleary, Pete Odell (hard charger), Kory Kohler, track champion Michael Schomas and Brandon Tracy completed the top 10.

After having ear surgery, Jake Green called upon Jared Cagley to take over his ride in the hobby-modified class. Cagley was able to respond by placing Green’s car in victory lane for Cagley’s first-ever Fairbury feature win.

"I have to thank the Greens for letting me drive their car," Cagley said. "I went to the bottom and wasn’t going anywhere, so I went to the middle. It’s pretty cool to be in victory lane."

The win didn’t come easy for Cagley as he had to hold off Caden McWhorter, Clay Wisher, Macy Vaughan and Kellen Arnold took the first five spots. McWhorter and Graham Jackson were the heat race winners.

The track returns this Saturday with twin $10,000-to-win specials for the late models and modified divisions.