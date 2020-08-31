HS SCHEDULES

Tuesday, Sept. 1

Boys Golf

Bureau Valley at Ridgewood, Valley View GC, Cambridge, 4 p.m.

Cross Country

Kewanee vs. Erie-Prophetstown, Rock Falls at Lake Erie Country Club, 4:30 p.m.

Bureau Valley at Illinois Valley Central, Three Sisters Park, Chillicothe, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Kewanee vs. Mendota at Northeast Park, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 2

Boys Golf

Bureau Valley, Hall at Erie-Prophetstown, Lake Erie, 4 p.m.

Mid-County at Elmwood, Maple Lanes Golf Club, Elmwood, 4 p.m.

Stark County vs. Knoxville, Lake Calhoun Golf Course, 4 p.m.

Girls Golf

St. Bede at Bureau Valley, Hidden Lake Golf Club, Sheffield, 4 p.m.

Kewanee vs. Limestone, Peoria at Newman Golf Course, Peoria, 3:30 p.m.

Mid-County at Elmwood, Maple Lanes Golf Club, 4 p.m.

Cross Country

Annawan-Wethersfield vs. Mid-County, Mercer County at The Dunes, 4 p.m.

Stark County at Princeville, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Kewanee at St. Bede, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept 3

Boys Golf

Annawan-Wethersfield vs. Princeville at The Dunes, 4 p.m.

Kewanee vs. Riverdale, Sherrard, at Fyre Lake Golf Club, Sherrard, 4 p.m.

Girls Golf

Kewanee, Newman at Bureau Valley, Hidden Lake Golf Club, 4 p.m.

Annawan-Wethersfield vs. Princeville, at The Dunes, 4 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 4

Idle

Saturday, Sept. 5

Girls Tennis

Kewanee at LaSalle-Peru (frosh soph invite), 8:30 a.m.

Boys Golf

Ridgewood at Mercer County Invitational, Hawthorne Ridge, 8 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 6

Idle

Monday, Sept. 7

Labor Day, no events

HS CROSS COUNTRY

Friday, Aug. 28, Baker Park

Boys race

Kewanee 28, St. Bede 28, Orion 84

Winner: Colin Vanstechelman, Kewanee, 19:42

Girls race

St. Bede 15

Winner: Brady Mudge, St. Bede, 25:18