BRADENTON, Fla. — Courtney Vandersloot set a WNBA single-game record with 18 assists, helping the Chicago Sky beat the Indiana Fever 100-77 on Monday night.

Vandersloot tied the record, held by Ticha Penicheiro, at 16 on a drive to the basket, drawing two defenders and finding Ruthy Hebard under the hoop for a 89-74 lead with 3:22 remaining.

After a brief rest on the bench, Vandersloot found her wife Allie Quigley in the corner for a 3-pointer to break the record. And two possessions later, Vandersloot connected with Quigley again for a 3-pointer and a 25-point lead.

Penicheiro, who reached 16 assists in 1998 and 2002, tweeted a congratulatory note to Vandersloot after the game.

Vandersloot finished with 13 points and 18 assists, and Quigley added 19 points for Chicago (11-6). Vandersloot is averaging 13.2 points and 9.3 assists and gaining mention as an most valuable player candidate.

The game was originally scheduled to be played last Wednesday, but was postponed because the WNBA players decided not to play that night or the next night in solidarity with their NBA counterparts following the weekend police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Elsewhere in the WNBA, Napheesa Collier had 25 points, nine rebounds and five assists, rookie Crystal Dangerfield added 21 points and the Lynx ended the Sparks' nine-game winning streak with a 96-78 victory.