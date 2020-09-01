John Thompson, the imposing Hall of Famer who turned Georgetown into a "Hoya Paranoia" powerhouse and became the first Black coach to lead a team to the NCAA men's basketball championship, has died. He was 78. His death was announced in a family statement released by Georgetown on Monday. No details were disclosed. Thompson took over a moribund Georgetown program in the 1970s and molded it in his unique style into a perennial contender, culminating with a national championship team anchored by center Patrick Ewing in 1984. Georgetown reached two other title games with Thompson in charge and Ewing patrolling the paint, losing to Michael Jordan's North Carolina team in 1982 and to Villanova in 1985. At 6-foot-10, with an ever-present white towel slung over his shoulder, Thompson literally and figuratively towered over the Hoyas for decades, becoming a patriarch of sorts after he quit coaching in 1999. Over the next 27 years, he led Georgetown to 14 straight NCAA tournaments (1979-92), 24 consecutive postseason appearances (20 NCAA, 4 NIT), three Final Fours (1982, 1984, 1985) and won six Big East tournament championships. Thompson compiled a 596-239 record (.715 winning percentage).

NFL: Taken over the independent investigation into workplace conduct within the Washington Football Team, owner Dan Snyder confirmed Monday. Snyder said in a statement he and his wife, Tanya, suggested to Commissioner Roger Goodell the NFL assume full oversight of the review "so that the results are thorough, complete and trusted by the fans, the players, our employees and the public." He said the organization remains committed to fully cooperating with the investigation.

U.S. Open: Got underway without spectators. First-round matches were lost — by 16-year-old Coco Gauff among the women, and No. 9 seed Diego Schwartzman among the men. And won — by No. 1 seed Karolina Pliskova, 2018 champion Naomi Osaka and 2016 champion Angelique Kerber among the women, and No. 1 Novak Djokovic, No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 5 Alexander Zverev among the men.

AC Milan: Seven-time European champion announced on Monday that the 38-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovi signed a one-season contract. The deal is reportedly worth 7 million euros ($8.3 million).

Zozo Championship: Moving from Japan, making it the anchor of a West Coast Swing in the fall portion of the golf schedule. The $8 million tournament will be played Oct. 22-25 at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California, with Tiger Woods as the defending champion on a course where he has won five times.

Texas Tech: Will eliminate 40 positions from its athletic department and reduce the salary of many remaining employees in the face of an expected $25 million reduction in revenue over the next year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

From local reports and wire services