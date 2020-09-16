The Illinois High School Association will not relax its eligibility rule prohibiting students from joining a club team while also competing in the same sport during the high school season.

In addition, the IHSA board of directors discussed a number of issues related to coronavirus pandemic during its regular meeting on Monday.

The board discussed a possible exemption on athlete eligibility for 2020-21 because its calendar, modified because of the pandemic, extends deeper into the summer than normal, overlapping with summer club activities.

Highland High School had sought relief from the board with a formal request to amend by-law 3.100, which governs participation on independent teams. Specifically, Highland wanted to allow athletes in volleyball, lacrosse, soccer, baseball and softball to be able to play for club teams during the high school season, which extends from April 19 to June 26.

"There was a lengthy and spirited discussion on if we should provide an exemption to this rule given the unprecedented nature of the school year," said IHSA executive director Craig Anderson.

On Tuesday, the IHSA amended its release from the initial one released after the meeting. In the first release, Anderson explained the IHSA position saying it comes down to choice. "Fundamentally, the nature and mission of the IHSA is to provide participation opportunities to all students. The Board agreed that if a student-athlete chooses to leave their school team for a non-school team, it simply creates an opportunity for another student to step in and fill that role."

In the revised release, that quote was omitted and replaced with this, noting that the issue can still be revived through the IHSA’s committee process.

"The Board understands both sides of the argument and has heard from passionate advocates for each scenario. Ultimately, concerns over safety and equity left them uncomfortable with providing an exemption to this rule today. They consider the matter tabled for the time being, but may revisit if there is support from the advisory committees in these respective sports."

Which means rather than offering a blanket exemption, Anderson and the board are leaving the door open to committees for specific sports to bring proposals that would grant an exemption.